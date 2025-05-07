Saco & Biddeford Savings will host a free drive-thru shredding event at its branch in Biddeford on Saturday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to noon, or until the truck is full. The event is open to the public.

Community members and businesses are welcome to bring up to two boxes of documents (canceled checks, old bills and invoices, medical records, etc.) for safe and confidential shredding. Shredding will be provided by Shredding on Site Mobile Shredding. Staff members will assist with disposing shredding materials.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for the Biddeford Food Pantry. Monetary donations will also be accepted and donated to the food pantry. The Saco & Biddeford Savings branch is located at 160 Route 111 in Biddeford.

For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank/events/shredding-event.

