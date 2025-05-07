Gorham Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved funds for the first phase of the Robie Park makeover.

A 6-0 vote, with Councilor Phil Gagnon absent, authorized spending $469,263 from recreational impact fees and $96,000 in tax increment financing funds for the project’s Phase 1. That will pay for site work, installing new playground equipment, a rubberized play surface and a splash pad for children to cool off on hot summer days.

The town previously had been granted $464,917 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that Gorham used to buy the playground equipment to be installed under Phase 1. The entire price tag of Phase 1 is more than $1 million, according to town figures.

Nickerson Earthwork and Yard Maintenance will handle the construction work. “Significant work going on this summer in Robie Park,” Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said in Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.

Located on a town-owned campus, the 6.7-acre park is sandwiched between the high school on Morrill Avenue and the Municipal Center on South Street. The park is popular with young families, bicyclists and owners walking dogs.

Park neighbors raised fears about the park’s future three years ago after the Gorham School Department, with Town Council approval, removed a pine grove, costing $19,000. The pine grove was near the softball field where the high school team plays.

Advertisement

Arborists said the decayed trees presented a danger.

Citizens rallied to save the park with a grassroots campaign that included neighborhood meetings and “Save Robie Park” signs sprung up on lawns.

The Town Council appointed a steering committee to develop a master plan for the park. The committee hired a landscape architect and conducted public meetings seeking ideas to improve the park.

Last year, the Town Council approved a Robie Park master plan.

Besides the play area of Phase 1, the overall plan calls for a park gateway, restrooms, picnic area, walking trail, benches, planting trees and bushes, relocating a basketball court, in addition to signs describing the history of the park. It was named in 1915 for a town benefactor, Martha Robie, widow of Maine Gov. Frederick Robie.

The work in Phase 1 will be centered in the middle section of the park, south of the ballfield. The existing playground will be ripped out and will be repurposed for use in Little Falls.

Nickerson submitted a low bid of $565,000 for Phase 1 work compared to R.J. Grondin & Sons, $716,330. Paraschak will meet with Nickerson this week to develop a work timetable.

The town will accept donations for the park and Town Council Chair Suzanne Phillips suggested donations could include memorial trees. Individuals or businesses wishing to donate can contact Paraschak at 222-1650 or Recreation Director Cindy Hazelton at 222-1630.

Copy the Story Link