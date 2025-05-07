There are valid arguments to be made on both sides of the trans athlete debate. But the overarching arguments relate to the rule of law, due process and the constitutional separation of powers so wisely bequeathed to us by our Founders.

If the executive branch believes that one of the states is in violation of the law of the land, it should take that state to court. If the court rules in favor of the executive branch, it is the state that must comply. It is an obvious overreach for the executive branch to use coercion in the absence of a court ruling. Republicans should know this.

If we do not stand up for our Constitution, due process and the rule of law, we will have taken the freedoms our Founders won and surrendered them. Regardless of which side people take in today’s culture wars, they will ultimately lose. We will all ultimately lose.

Owen Buck

Winthrop

