Caitlin Rooney scored four goals to lead Wells to an 11-4 win over Bonny Eagle in an interclass girls’ lacrosse game Wednesday at Wells.

The Class C Warriors (5-0) also got two goals apiece from Payton Maxon, Kendall Maxon and Izzy Leslie.

Class A Bonny Eagle dropped to 2-4.

BASEBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 19, YORK 6: Jimmy Hallowell drove in four runs with two hits, including a homer, and Max Hayward went 3 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Capers (4-3) past the Wildcats (5-1) in five innings at York.

Cape, which benefited from 18 walks and an error, scored four runs in the first inning and 10 in the second to open a 14-4 lead.

Caiden Johnson went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs for Cape Elizabeth.

Robbie Hanscom hit two doubles and Bradley Carr had a single and a double for York.

