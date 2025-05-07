Caitlin Rooney scored four goals to lead Wells to an 11-4 win over Bonny Eagle in an interclass girls’ lacrosse game Wednesday at Wells.
The Class C Warriors (5-0) also got two goals apiece from Payton Maxon, Kendall Maxon and Izzy Leslie.
Class A Bonny Eagle dropped to 2-4.
BASEBALL
CAPE ELIZABETH 19, YORK 6: Jimmy Hallowell drove in four runs with two hits, including a homer, and Max Hayward went 3 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Capers (4-3) past the Wildcats (5-1) in five innings at York.
Cape, which benefited from 18 walks and an error, scored four runs in the first inning and 10 in the second to open a 14-4 lead.
Caiden Johnson went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs for Cape Elizabeth.
Robbie Hanscom hit two doubles and Bradley Carr had a single and a double for York.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.