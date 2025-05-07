Middle School of the Kennebunks
Honor Roll for Quarter 3
Sixth grade
High Honors: Kyle Ahern, Audrey Artemyev, McKenna Bean, Sawyer Billings, Mason Black, Adriana Borgesi, Luke Burgess, Mackenzie Clancy, Benjamin Corsie, Harper Cunningham, Lily Davidson, Veronica DiGiovanni, Zahra Fairfield, Abigail Foster, Erik Fried, Micah Gant, Teresa Gonzalez-camba, Alexander Gregory, Callahan Halliday, Zachary Hartwig, Samuel Hawes, Arianna Houle, Fiona Ingwersen, Emma Kennie, Norah Killinger, Sawyer Lamontagne, Layla Lawrence, Haley Lewia, Ryan McCarthy, Liam Mccarthy, Sophie Medina, Elyse Milligan, Mallory Moran, Brynne Moulton, Elsie Nadeau, Eli Nunan, Devin Orciani, Joshua Pardue, Camille Parke, Cole Plamondon, Brody Roberts, Olivia Ross, Lila Rush, Eva Sanborn, Lillian Sevigney, Madison Shomphe, Sebastian Smith, Savannah Snowden, Elsa Toll, Novie Tyre, Piper Wells, Sawyer Wells and Emmett Winters.
Honors: Sydney Burnham, Donovan Charest, Cameron Cofferen, Margaret D’Angio White, Ava Doherty, Jaxon Drew, Ann Ford, Hank Fowler, Logan Frechette, Degan Gagnon, Lydia Godsoe, Thomas Guilmain, Abagail Gut, Benjamin Hawes, Madeleine Hodsdon, Nicholas Kirkbride, Zoe Lawrence, Samuel Leach, Thomas Legare, Mia Lord, Max Martin, Arielle Martinez, Lachlan Montemerlo, Dylan Morin, Brooke Moulton, Jayden Nguyen, Madison Noel, Lovena Paquette, Jacksen Phillips, AJ Poisson, Meyer Pratt, Emerson Pray, Stella Raymond, Madeleine Robinson, Kade Schlauder, Benjamin Seavey, Bentley Smith, Madison St. John, Paul Thompson, Sadie Tilney and Cassius Torrech.
Seventh grade
High Honors: Ella Bell, Oliver Berlin, Jack Beyea, Matilda Blakemore, Harrison Bond, Hailey Boucher, Matthew Casey, Grayson Cilley, Amelia Clark, Samuel Coleman, Macklin Connor, Carleigh Cunningham, Emersyn Dallara, Jasper Deering, Chenay Deveau, Caleb Dyer, Malek Eid, Mary Fossett, Cash Fowler, Jackson Frechette, Kara Gitschier, Graham Holmes, Sidney Howe, Aleksander Johnson, Sofia Johnson, Evelyn Kugler, Oliver LaPierre, Chase Lawrence, Charlie MacClinchy, Landyn Maffei, Manning Mayfield, Colton McCarthy, Alexa Menard, Rudyard Moore, Evelyn Morgan, Beckett Myhal, Kai Naimey, Ayla Noel, Daniela Olsen, Jacob Pare, Jameson Parkhurst, Poppy Pearson, Declan Robar, Angel Rosencranse, Cailyn Roux, Jessica Ryan, Aiden Shomphe, Elise Squires, Beau Stearns, Victor Torres, Henry Tun, Niko VanWyck, Thomas Vitello, Sophie White and Emma Whitney.
Honors: Evelynn Abbott, Mira Bebris-Kinney, Reid Berlin, Seanna Brooks, Tyler Bussell, Gabriella Butts, Finley Church, Betsabe Coca Gil, Logan Crone, Davi De Castro, Frank Fernandez, Aydin Fowler, Gavin Gallant, Blake Gaudette, Taighe Gleason, Izzy Graczyk, Nathan Houdlette, Eowyn Johnson, Amelia Kalil, Skyler Kennedy, Eben Levin, Logan Lubinski, Boston McArdle, Kameron Morgan, Tyler Morin, Kylie Parks, Brooks Reid, Molly Rice-Philp, Jacob Rogers, Tyler Snow, Owen Steiner, Owen Stirling, Jackson Tauro and Katherine Therrien.
Eighth grade
High Honors: Makayla Beardsley, Kian Bradbury, Nicholas Branchina, Cameron Brown, Emily Buch, Aaliyah Byrd, Baylie Cantara, Kenneth Clark, Chad Dionne, Vivienne Donnery, Lyla Drown, Mason Everett, Lailyn Foretich, Teo Gonzalez-camba, Nevaeh Griffin, Gaberiel Harmon, Zoey Hebert, Hailey Howe, Colton Lacadie-Bolduc, Emma LeBlanc, Adeline Leclerc, Paige Lesko, Charlotte Libby, Kade Long, Zander Matthews, Ashley McCourt, Wyatt McKellar, Madeleine Mitchell, Gwynevere Montemerlo, Lucy Mooney, Blake Morris, Sophie Motes, Henry Murray, Cecilia Nadeau, Alyssa Nash, Scotia Nelson, Katherine Norton, Adilyn Nutting, Charlotte Pratt, Gianna Real, Storie Reiners, William Rioux, Natalie Rood, Evelyne Roper, Ursula Rusconi, Tyler Samson, Madelaine Santerre, Amelia Sayer, Sydney Schafer, Reid Seavey, Josiah Simard, Violet Sparling, Finnley Spencer, Justin Spinney, Kiera St John, Garrett Stevens, William Stubbs, Layla Sweeney, Luke Tarring, Alexandra Tashima, Kameron Therrien and Elijah West.
Honors: Akira Blake, Graham Burnett, Grace Burrows, Alainah Cerrone-Patterson, Ahlaina Do, Keaton Gable, Elizabeth Gallagher, Liberty Henderson, Jessica Hogue, Nolan Kerr, Logan Lacker, Ethan Lynn, Mia Martin, Ruby Maynes, Cody Mensch, Natalie Morin, Audrey Nunan, Paige Nunan, Jayden Roy, Lilla Schrader, Garrett Taschereau, Austin Tauro, Cole Wadlinger and Sophia Weiss.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.