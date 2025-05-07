Are you planning to celebrate Mom this weekend by traveling to see her? Whether she’s near or far, you can also celebrate your commitment to sustainable travel on this special day.

When we prepare to visit loved ones, here’s a simple way to protect our planet while making our journeys safer and cheaper: proper tire care. Just by maintaining correct tire pressure, alignment and balance, you’ll kick off a cascade of benefits. You’ll save on fuel or electricity energy (and expand vehicle range), extend your tire life (reducing tire particles released into our air and water and keeping rubber out of landfills), and significantly lower your risk of accidents from tire failures. Every mile you drive with properly maintained tires means fewer emissions, cleaner air and water, less waste, and safer roads. The best part? Saving money, reducing pollution, and safeguarding lives is not difficult: just invest a few minutes checking your tires before you drive. Let’s explore how to make this happen.

Make it a habit to check your tire pressure before any trip longer than 30 minutes. Look for your vehicle’s recommended tire pressure on:

• The sticker inside your driver’s door frame

• Your owner’s manual

• Inside the fuel door

Check your tires when they’re “cold” (the vehicle hasn’t been driven for at least three hours):

• Remove the valve cap

• Press a tire gauge firmly onto the valve stem

• Read the pressure

• Compare to the manufacturer’s specifications

• Repeat for all tires, including the spare (if you have one)

• For every 10°F decrease in temperature, tire pressure typically drops by one or 2 pounds per square inch (PSI)

• Pay attention to your Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) warning light

• Don’t rely solely on TPMS—it typically only warns when pressure is 25% low

Plan your Mother’s Day trip to combine multiple stops:

• Make a list of all planned stops and errands

• Use mapping tools to optimize your route

• Schedule trips during off-peak hours to reduce idle time

• Share your travel plans with nearby friends and family for chances to carpool

Monitor and reduce tire wear to minimize tire particulate pollution:

• Check alignment every year.

• Rotate tires according to the manufacturer’s schedule

• Address any vibrations or pulling immediately

• Use eco-friendly tire models when replacement is needed

• Track your tire wear with monthly tread depth measurements

For EVs, look for tires specifically designed for electric vehicles with:

• Enhanced load ratings for battery weight

• Low rolling resistance for extended range

• Wear-resistant compounds for high torque

• Noise reduction technology

Implement a comprehensive trip reduction strategy:

• Create a communication plan to consolidate visits

• Host virtual gatherings for distant connections with Mom’s family members

• Identify options for celebrating locally

If a tire keeps losing pressure:

• Check for obvious punctures by visual inspection

• Listen for hissing sounds around the valve stem

• Apply soapy water to find slow leaks (bubbles will form)

• Have a professional check the tire bead seal

If your gauge gives inconsistent readings:

• Make sure you’re measuring pressure at a consistent temperature: pressure will increase as temperature increases, and decrease as temperature decreases.

• Ensure the gauge is pressed straight onto the valve

• Try measuring at different angles

• Test the gauge on a known good tire

• Consider replacing an old or dropped gauge

• Keep your gauge at room temperature for accurate readings

If you can’t reach the recommended pressure when inflating your tires:

• Verify the air compressor is working properly

• Check for stuck valve stems

• Ensure valve caps haven’t damaged the valve

• Visit a service station to use their commercial compressor or inflate with a bicycle pump

The tire industry has a massive environmental footprint, with nearly 290 million tires discarded annually in the United States alone. While 81% of these tires are now either burned or recycled, tire production still requires substantial resources—approximately 7 gallons of petroleum per tire. Your driving habits, attention to tire pressure and alignment, regular inspection, and rotation can improve efficiency and extend tire life. You could continue driving on healthy tires for several Mother’s Day trips!

Peggy Siegle and Fred Horch are principals of Sustainable Practice. To receive expert action guides to help your household or organization become superbly sustainable, visit SustainablePractice.Life and subscribe for free to One Step This Week, or visit Suspra.com to purchase our new book: “Sustainable Practices: Your Handbook for Effective Action.”

