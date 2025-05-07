The clock is ticking for Maine employers to make strategic benefits decisions that could have long-term cost and compliance implications. Not only are preparatory deadlines passing for the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program, but the projected increase in medical costs should have employers looking at re-negotiating rates while implementing other creative benefits solutions to retain talent.

Stacey Hyland, President of Employee Benefits for HUB International New England, shared three critical updates and trends that employers need to keep an eye on this year.

1. The private vs. public PFML decision is urgent

In-state employers must soon decide whether to participate in the state-run PFML plan or opt for a private plan. However, Maine has a key restriction that other states with PFML requirements do not: a three-year commitment to any private plan. Switching carriers resets the commitment, so employers can’t hop in and out of the state plan annually.

Hyland notes that many private plan quotes are coming in lower than the state rate, so those who go private could possibly realize cost savings over time, especially if they act early. Hub is leveraging data from Massachusetts, where PFML has been in place for several years, to predict trends in Maine. This will help employers build relationships and avoid operational disruptions, two strategies that can support each other when implemented in tandem. Hub is also providing their clients with “compliance watch” checklists to help manage timelines.

2. The GLP-1 effect on medical insurance rates

A surprising cost that employers are facing this year is the skyrocketing use of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. Originally developed for diabetes, these drugs are now widely used for weight loss and are impacting medical plan costs alongside people’s long-term wellbeing. Hyland notes that some Maine employers are seeing double-digit increases in renewal rates, due in part to two some insurance carriers that posted significant operating expense losses mostly attributed to GLP-1 claims.

“Weight loss can have a ton of other positive health benefits,” Hyland explained. “While insurers generally take a more conservative approach, some continued to offer GLP-1s for weight loss because of market pressure and the positive outcomes members have experienced. Now, as carriers are putting more guardrails on their GLP-1 coverage, Hyland says she has heard of people changing employers to continue their affordable access. “It is life-saving preventative care for some people,” she explained. “Therefore, we are working with our clients to educate them about the cost of the plan as it relates to the value they are actually offering to people.”

Small businesses with 100 to 150 employees are particularly squeezed on premiums, Hyland explained. They are big enough to be “experience rated” on claims data, yet they aren’t big enough to be absorb one or two unluckily big claims, “so they can fall into a pocket that makes it hard for them to attract competitive rates.” For these clients, Hub International parses calculations to see if it makes sense to change to a self-financed approach – with protective stop loss – in order to maintain high-quality medical insurance with flexibility. “It comes down to cash flow, capacity for risk and capacity for managing the program and compliance with our support,” Hyland said.

3. Seizing the value of personalized benefits

Alongside the cost increases from all corners, 66% of respondents to the HUB International 2025 Outlook Executive Survey said aligning total reward incentives to support workforce productivity was a priority for 2025, making it the most cited response, over and above medical benefits costs. Almost the same proportion of respondents intended to align all their employee incentives to drive productivity gains.

“Forget about the pay,” Hyland said, referring back to PFML and explaining Hub’s philosophy that investing in employee wellbeing will make the best return on productivity. “For many workers, especially those in industries like hospitality, just having guaranteed time off is transformative.” So, while cost analysis is central to all benefits conversations, it is evident that employers need to offer relevant benefits that meet employees where they are in their life journey.

Tools like HUB’s Workforce Persona Analysis™ can help identify what would help individual employees while building a benefits strategy that aligns with organizational goals, like using technology to expand cost-effective behavioral health benefits way beyond a short-term Employee Assistance Program. Data analytics can help determine who needs assistance in financial wellbeing, who needs help caring for an elderly relative, who needs help with supporting a growing family, or who has completely different needs altogether. Personalized benefits packages like this deliver a quality employee experience that lifts recruiting, retention and employee engagement.

How employers approach PFML and broader benefits planning this year will be more impactful than in the past. The smartest ones aren’t just chasing short-term savings—they’re also building cultures of trust, communication and long-term sustainability. Hub International can be a strategic planning partner, not just a broker. “We love doing this,” Hyland said. “It’s always fun talking with employers. These decisions matter, and we’re here to help them navigate effectively.”

HUB International’s employee benefit specialists work with employers of all sizes in all industries on every aspect of employee benefits program planning and management. Contact them today to improve your hiring and retention strategies.

