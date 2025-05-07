I’m troubled by the spate of anti-trans bills in the Maine Legislature — LD 233, LD 380, LD 868, LD 1134, LD 1337, LD 1432 — targeting trans girls in sports and the protections of the Maine Human Rights Act.

We all want what’s best for our children, and families with trans kids are no different. Let the children live authentically as themselves.

It’s important to know — and extremely disturbing — that research shows that trans youth are at greatest risk of suicide (compared to their non-transgender peers) as a result of rejection, bullying and other victimization. Trans children also suffer from higher rates of anxiety and depression, substance abuse and homelessness.

With inclusive school policies and accepting families, these kids can live long, healthy lives being just who they are. School, family and community support for — and acceptance of — trans youth is absolutely life-saving.

It’s really none of our business how folks identify or express their gender, just like it’s nobody’s business how we express our personal religious or political identities.

I’m reminded of a recent political candidate who made “Mind your own damn business” an unofficial campaign slogan. This is a good way to live and it helps Mainers be better neighbors.

Livka Farrell

Rockland

Copy the Story Link