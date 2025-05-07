Parkinson’s support groups welcome patients and caregivers

In reference to The Times Record article published on April 18, 2025, “Brunswick YMCA highlights Parkinson’s programming.”

I want to reiterate how wonderful the Parkinson’s classes are at the Brunswick Landing YMCA. My husband has Parkinson’s and has been attending these classes whenever he can over the past couple of years. They’ve truly helped regulate and support his journey with the disease.

One important aspect not mentioned in the recent article is the Parkinson’s support group, which serves not only those with Parkinson’s but also their caregivers. Thanks to the generosity of the YMCA, the group meets every second Tuesday at 11 a.m. Caregivers also have their own dedicated space to meet at that same time.

Right now, only a few of us attend the caregivers support group, and we would love to welcome more. If you’re interested, just ask the incredibly kind and helpful staff at the Y — they’ll direct you to the right place. It’s truly a welcoming and supportive community!

Paula Tefft,

Brunswick

There and back again: A local’s return to Brunswick

As I will die in the house I grew up in, I take my time with people who didn’t take their first breaths within 20 miles or so of town.

I’ve got high school friends teaching in about every local school. We all remember when Jordan Acres was the new school with its weird open classrooms and when the first Mt. Ararat went up bringing a generational change to regional education. Things change in education. Sometimes they change back.

But the constant we all have are stories about a favorite teacher.

So, I was fascinated to learn that Katie Stansky, who grew up and went to public school in a small Maine town a shade north of us, turned to one of her favorite high school teachers when she was ready for the move back home. Lucky for us, that teacher lives in Brunswick.

Like many of us, Katie left Maine for school and work. With a bachelor’s in health management from UNH and a master’s in public health from Emory, she’s worked the big city jobs in D.C., Atlanta and Boston. But with a toddler and a new baby, her heart and mind turned to Maine.

Katie’s connection to her own schooling, its entwinement with her development and the regard she still holds for that teacher led her to ask the teacher — some 15 years out of high school — what kind of place is Brunswick?

Katie would make a fine school board member anywhere she’s lived. Her professional skill set — she’s still working in health care technology — is all about tech, data, analytics and measured outcomes. So, it is no surprise she has a notion to maximize STEM programming to see where it can take the next generation.

Sound one dimensional? That favorite teacher was an art teacher.

More important than her skills, when Katie’s time to return surfaced, she turned to what had nurtured her as a 14-year-old high schooler and how she might provide something just as good and sustaining for her family and, now, for the community.

Benet Pols,

Brunswick

Health care for all is essential

This is essential.

We need health care for all.

Cancel that Soviet-style Trump parade. That would help fund health care.

Regards,

Lloyd Henderson,

Wiscasset

