As a social worker in a Bangor hospital, I witness daily the heartbreaking reality of Maine’s long-term care shortage. Families, already facing the emotional toll of a loved one needing more support, are met with the daunting task of finding a nursing home bed that simply isn’t there. These aren’t just statistics; these are our parents, grandparents and neighbors. They are people who have contributed immeasurably to our communities and now find themselves stranded in hospital rooms, well past needing acute care, simply because there’s nowhere else for them to go.

This isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a crisis that reflects poorly on our values as a state. We pride ourselves on our strong communities and our respect for older Mainers. Yet, our current long-term care system is failing to uphold these ideals. The bottleneck created by the lack of available beds puts immense pressure on our hospitals, limiting resources for those with acute illnesses. It’s a domino effect with far-reaching consequences for the entire health care system.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hannah Byram, LSW, is a Master of Social Work student at the University of Maine.

At the heart of this crisis lies the embarrassingly low MaineCare reimbursement rates for long-term care facilities. MaineCare is the primary payer for a significant portion of nursing home residents, but the current rates often fall far short of covering the actual costs of providing quality care. This forces facilities into impossible choices: either operate at a loss, limit the number of MaineCare patients they can accept, or, in the worst-case scenario, close their doors altogether. We’ve already seen too many facilities make this difficult choice, further shrinking the already limited bed availability.

The consequences are clear. Underfunded facilities struggle to attract and retain qualified staff. The work is demanding, and the pay often doesn’t reflect the dedication and compassion these caregivers provide daily. This leads to staffing shortages, which can further reduce the number of beds a facility can safely operate, creating a vicious cycle. To call these dedicated individuals “heroes” is accurate, but it doesn’t pay their bills or acknowledge the systemic failures that undervalue their essential work.

While the state’s efforts to implement a new payment system are a step in the right direction, the proof will be in the pudding. We need assurances that these changes will genuinely address the deep-seated financial challenges facing long-term care facilities. Anything less is a disservice to our seniors and not a sure fix for the growing problem.

The time for small fixes is over. Our elected officials and the Department of Health and Human Services must act decisively and swiftly to address this crisis. Several things can help to fix this problem:

• Increase MaineCare reimbursement rates. These rates must be significantly increased to reflect the true cost of providing high-quality long-term care, including competitive wages that will attract and retain skilled workers. The new reimbursement structure must account for the varying levels of care required by residents.

• Invest in workforce development. We need proactive strategies to encourage individuals to pursue careers in long-term care. This could include offering scholarships, loan repayment programs and initiatives that highlight the rewarding and vital nature of this work. Building a strong, well-supported workforce is essential for our seniors’ well-being.

• Support existing facilities. We must recognize and support the facilities that are committed to providing quality care. This includes ensuring they have the resources they need to maintain high standards and continue serving our communities.

• Explore alternative care models. We must also look beyond traditional nursing homes. Investing in and expanding access to home and community-based care options can provide valuable support for seniors who wish to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Our collective responsibility to care for our aging population is reflective of Maine’s compassion and strength. The inadequate MaineCare reimbursement rates are a significant barrier to fulfilling this responsibility. It’s time for Maine to make a meaningful investment in long-term care, ensuring that our elders receive the dignity, respect and quality care they deserve, when and where they need it.

Our elected officials must prioritize this critical issue and work with urgency to find real, sustainable solutions. The well-being of our seniors and our health care system as a whole depends on it.

