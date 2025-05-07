North Deering Tavern, the latest iteration of the former Samuel’s Bar & Grill, opened Tuesday in Allen’s Corner.

The tavern is located at 1349 Washington Ave., which hosted Parker’s restaurant for 33 years until the industry’s labor shortage forced it to close in 2022. In March, Samuel Minervino closed Samuel’s Bar & Grill on Forest Avenue — which had been open since 1996 — with the aim of reopening on Washington Avenue as North Deering Tavern. Breakfast and lunch restaurant Mandy & Matt’s Cafe opened in the former Samuel’s space in April.

Minervino could not be reached immediately for details on North Deering Tavern.

According to a Facebook post from Samuel’s Bar & Grill, the tavern features the same staff as Samuel’s and many of the same menu items. The venue will also offer events like trivia and karaoke nights in a function room.

North Deering Tavern serves weekend brunch starting at 8 a.m., and will open weekdays at 11:30 a.m., serving food until 1 a.m., according to the post.

