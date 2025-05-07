BRUNSWICK – Patricia Dole Livesay of Brunswick, Maine died in her home on May 1, 2025. She was born in Standish, Maine on August 21, 1923 to Leander and Mary Dresser Dole.

She attended Westbrook Junior College and Gorham Normal School. Pat married E. Boyd Livesay in 1942 in Clifton Forge, Va. They lived in several places before settling in Brunswick in 1952 when Boyd took the job as Superintendent of the Water District. Pat had a very happy and active life here. She was involved with the Village Improvement Association for over 40 years. She believed that Brunswick was a very special town and worked tirelessly to make it a progressive and beautiful community.

Pat served as President of the Longfellow PTA, served on the building committees for the First Parish Church and Coffin School. She was a volunteer Girl Scout leader and ran the Girl Scout summer camp. She served on the Davis Committee and was a Friend of the Curtis Memorial Library and helped maintain their gardens. Pat was an active member of the First Parish Church. She was President of the Parkview Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the League of Women Voters, taught as a literacy volunteer and was a member of the Mayflower Descendents. An avid learner, she audited classes at Bowdoin College and Merrimac College.

One of her favorite places was the summer home they built starting in 1951 on Sebago Lake. Many summers include family visits and numerous special events with friends. In the winter, they entertained their family and friends at the A-frame they built in the early days at Sugarloaf Mountain. They had an “open door” policy there.

In 1964 when their children were in college, Pat and Boyd moved to Bangladesh as Boyd had taken a job with the Boston Environmental Engineering firm, Camp, Dresser and McKee. For the next few decades, they also lived in Thailand and Sri Lanka. While living overseas they traveled the world and enjoyed seeing new places and meeting new people. In between these overseas assignments, they lived in Winchester, Massachusetts. Pat was a personal buyer for the Filenes department store.

They returned to Brunswick in 1983, and Pat picked up where she left off with her volunteer work. Her interests were gardening, writing, travel, promoting the Arts, reading, and entertaining people. Two of her children’s stories entitled Round-about-Roo and Meet Emily Quigley will be published soon. Although her life was enriched by all these interests, perhaps the most enjoyable were the lunches she and her late husband gave for their older friends, The Cane Gang! Pat has been an inspiration and role model to many young women throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her husband, Boyd, in 1997, and her daughter, Margaret, in 2024. Survivors include a sister, Jane Hawkes Connor of Standish; a son, Christopher and his wife Susan; a daughter, Pamela and husband Mark Whittaker; nine grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial gifts may

be made to the:

Village Improvement Association for the Curtis Library Garden Fund in Brunswick or Planned Parenthood of Maine

