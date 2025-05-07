EAST WATERBORO – Todd Christopher Harmon, 58, passed away on April 30, 2025.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday May 10 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt.22) in Buxton. Burial will be private amongst family at South Buxton Cemetery.

Due to family allergies please avoid perfumes, colognes and flowers. Please dress casually. There will be a place to leave written memories and thoughts for the family at the visitation hours.

The full obituary is available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

