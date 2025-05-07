A Portland development company wants to build what would become Maine’s tallest building in the city’s Old Port.

East Brown Cow and Safdie Architects on Tuesday unveiled their design vision for the Canal Plaza Block in the Old Port. The project, known as Old Port Square, would transform a 4-acre site with two new buildings and include retail, restaurants, hotels, residences, offices, parking and outdoor community space.

“Old Port Square was born from this idea that we could fix what was torn asunder and enhance with modern architecture that could also speak to where Portland, and Maine, is going,” East Brown Cow president Tim Soley said in a statement. “This new identity, Old Port Square, simply puts a name to this district that is already vibrant, active and thriving.”

Soley called the unveiling of the plans “a momentous milestone for our project team, the city and all of Maine.” He said the project will honor history and engage the community in “thoughtful dialogue.”

The vision for Old Port Square includes two new buildings designed by Safdie Architects, including a 30-story, 380-foot residential and hospitality tower at 45 Union St. The current tallest building is the state — 201 Federal St. in Portland — is just over 200 feet tall.

The new tower would include a publicly accessible sky lobby and restaurant with 360-degree views of Casco Bay.

“Portland is a city with a powerful history and heritage. Designing a tower in a city that’s generally low rise, at the heart of downtown, we asked ourselves: what are the elements that are going to make this really belong to Portland?” said Moshe Safdie, Safdie Architects’ founding partner.

“The project’s breakthrough was the day we latched onto the idea that this is a beacon. It’s a lighthouse in the tradition of the lighthouses of Portland, those slender, beautiful structures that rise out of the land or out of the water, that become icons in the landscape for good purpose.”

A new timber and glass retail pavilion at 55 Union St. would serve “as a distinctive gateway” to Old Port Square, the company said.

Soley’s company has been focused on revitalizing Canal Plaza, an open space girded by large office buildings, since his firm bought it in 2009. In 2023, East Brown Cow began a $10 million overhaul of 1 Canal Plaza, a 10-story building.

Soley has in the past proposed other changes to the area. In 2019, he floated the idea of building a 20- to 25-foot office tower on a lot behind the plaza.

The plaza was created by the construction of three office structures in the 1970s, including the headquarters of Canal Bank. For much of the previous century, the area had been the site of the Falmouth Hotel, a luxurious six-story building that opened two years after Portland’s Great Fire of 1866. The hotel was demolished in 1963, as Portland underwent a period of so-called urban renewal that included the demolition of historic Union Station.

