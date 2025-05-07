I couldn’t sleep last night, thinking about terrified people trying to sleep without a mattress or blanket in the gulag we sent them to in El Salvador. Any of us could suddenly be seized from the street by masked and armed enforcers, handcuffed and sent into a gulag where are deprived of contact with our loved ones, deprived of essential needs.

Recently, “60 Minutes” reported that 75% of those recently deported — essentially traded into forced labor in El Salvador — have no criminal history. No hearings, no sentence, no proven crimes. No one knows when, if ever, they will be released.

I tremble with rage. The United States of America must stand for liberty and justice for all, or we stand for nothing. We don’t know who is a citizen or not, who is guilty of something or not, without a fair hearing. American Gestapo have arrested and deported valuable, important, helpful people, and utterly destroyed their peaceful useful lives, with no judge, no lawyer, no possibility of legal defense.

El Salvador is operating concentration camps, and we are paying them to do it. This administration’s hateful lies about immigrants and immigration are destroying everything our country as if it was 1939. Resist!

Jenny Yasi

Freeport

