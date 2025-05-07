Salvatore’s Hoagie Shop, now operating out of Howie’s Pub on Washington Avenue, plans to move to the former Pizza Joint space on Forest Avenue this September.

Salvatore’s specializes in Philly-style hoagies and cheesesteaks on fresh-baked rolls. Owners Kara Picone and Owen Price will also put the new venue’s pizza oven to use, adding Sicilian- and New York-style pizza and grandma pies to the menu, along with panzerotti (fried calzones) and stromboli.

Price said the restaurant will be modeled after Philadelphia and New York slice shops, with standing counters and some stools, but no tables or booths.

“We want to keep it no-frills,” he said. “It’s the food we want to make the star of the show.

“We’re going to up the production of hoagie rolls, because we currently sell out every day we’re open. This place enables us to feed more people,” added Price, noting that the owners are hiring a baker to help with the workload.

Picone and Price started Salvatore’s in 2022, working out of Fork Food Lab’s original Parris Street location. In the summer of 2023, they started their regular residency at Howie’s Pub, where they serve food Thursday through Sunday. Salvatore’s is named after Picone’s Sicilian grandfather.

“I grew up eating hoagies,” said Price, a native of southern New Jersey. “Once I moved up to Maine in 2017, that was missing in my life. So I had to take matters into my own hands and try to figure out a roll, because I couldn’t get rolls that I liked up here.”

Picone and Price expect to operate as usual as long as they can before moving to 448 Forest Ave., though they might close Thursdays to allow them more time to prepare the new space.

“It’d be great to open Sept. 1, but at the very least before football season really gets going, because that’s good business for us,” Price said. “Especially when the Philadelphia Eagles are winning.”

