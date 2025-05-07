The Chesapeake Baysox tied the game with a three-run sixth inning, then won it on Tavian Josenberger’s one-out single in the eighth Wednesday to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 4-3 in a doubleheader opener at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs got their automatic runner to third with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but closer Keagan Gillies struck out Mikey Romero and Ahbram Liendo, both swinging.

Portland scored on a throwing error in the first inning before Allan Castro hit a two-run double in the third to make it 3-0.

Copy the Story Link