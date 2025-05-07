South Portland is hosting two open houses this month for residents to weigh in on the city’s Climate Resilience Zoning project, which will propose changes to the city’s land use policies
The project is focused on addressing three climate risks to South Portland: coastal flooding, stormwater management and high heat.
“As climate change drives extreme weather that threatens people, infrastructure and the environment, municipalities can implement strategic land use planning and zoning regulations to responsibly manage future development in areas with high climate-related risks,” a city press release states. “These factors were identified in the city’s adopted climate action plan, One Climate Future, and subsequent waterfront resilience mapping conducted by the city in 2024.”
While South Portland had already collaborated with Portland for the One Climate Future Plan, the January 2024 storm that caused severe damage along Maine’s coastline kicked the city’s efforts to address such hazards into high gear.
The first open house on Monday, May 12, will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the South Portland High School cafeteria. It will provide an orientation to the climate risks the city faces and the project’s objectives.
The second open house on May 21, at the Oceanview Dining Hall at Southern Maine Community College and also running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will focus on zoning approaches and alternatives related to climate resiliency.
The project is funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding as well as through a Maine Department of Agriculture grant program.
For more information on the project, visit southportland.gov/resiliencezoning.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.