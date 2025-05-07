South Portland is hosting two open houses this month for residents to weigh in on the city’s Climate Resilience Zoning project, which will propose changes to the city’s land use policies

The project is focused on addressing three climate risks to South Portland: coastal flooding, stormwater management and high heat.

“As climate change drives extreme weather that threatens people, infrastructure and the environment, municipalities can implement strategic land use planning and zoning regulations to responsibly manage future development in areas with high climate-related risks,” a city press release states. “These factors were identified in the city’s adopted climate action plan, One Climate Future, and subsequent waterfront resilience mapping conducted by the city in 2024.”

While South Portland had already collaborated with Portland for the One Climate Future Plan, the January 2024 storm that caused severe damage along Maine’s coastline kicked the city’s efforts to address such hazards into high gear.

The first open house on Monday, May 12, will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the South Portland High School cafeteria. It will provide an orientation to the climate risks the city faces and the project’s objectives.

The second open house on May 21, at the Oceanview Dining Hall at Southern Maine Community College and also running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will focus on zoning approaches and alternatives related to climate resiliency.

The project is funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding as well as through a Maine Department of Agriculture grant program.

For more information on the project, visit southportland.gov/resiliencezoning.

