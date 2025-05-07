South Portland SpringFest, set for May 16 and 17, has always been a celebration of the community, but organizers believe the community is particularly primed for a celebration this year.

“I’m confident, and everybody I talk to seems to agree, that we’re all primed and ready for connecting around community in a fun, loving, thoughtful way,” said Jim Britt, past president of the Rotary Club and SpringFest organizer. “I think people are craving a good time, to put it simply.”

The gnome theme is returning for a third year.

“For whatever reason, gnomes have this magical effect on people of all ages, especially kids, but grown-ups love it, too,” Britt said, and the many sponsors and organizations that host activities at the annual event have gotten into the spirit since the theme was adopted in 2023.

The annual event, organized by the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club, has steadily grown since its official inception in 2022. In 2023, the Rotary Club estimated that about 1,000 people attended the festivities and, last year, roughly 2,500 throughout the weekend.

SpringFest was born from the Rotary Club’s annual WinterFest event, which it held annually for about a decade until it faltered due to a spell of warm winters.

“It never really delivered on its mission because for many years we had no snow,” Britt said.

This year’s festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, with a kickoff event at Redbank Community Center.

The inaugural Redbank kickoff was in 2023, designed to make the celebration more accessible to every neighborhood in the city.

“Mill Creek is more central to one side of South Portland,” Britt said. “We thought, ‘What about the other?'”

Nicole Albert, a Rotary Club member who is organizing the Friday event, said they are looking forward to the return of the Ideal Maine Social Aid & Sanctuary Band, who “were a big hit last year.”

“Their music is so fun,” Albert said. “We’ll also have a bunch of community organizations with tables there, a crafts table where kids can make their own gnome hats, as well as the giant inflatable gnome.”

SpringFest proper will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, at Mill Creek Park. There is another new addition this year — a series of “Unstoppable Gnome” races will start at 8 a.m. at the park, including a 1-mile Kids Fun Run, as well as a 1-mile run and a 3-mile run for adults.

“We’re building in a health and wellness theme, specifically geared towards younger members of the community,” Britt said.

A Children’s Entrepreneur Marketplace is also a new addition to the mix.

“It will be up to 50 tables of young people from the greater community who are entrepreneurial-minded and, with an adult, they’re going to be selling their items to attendees,” Britt said.

At noon, five community members will be honored with the Paul Harris Fellow recognition, in a brief “Hometown Heroes Recognition.”

“These fellowships are a pin and a certificate that represent the highest honor in Rotary,” Britt said.

Live music, a 64-team cornhole tournament, various activities, a “Hinckley Street Food Truck Takeover,” and more are also in store.

“Our mission is to remind people that it’s important to love where you live and to share why you love where you live with your neighbors,” Britt said. “SpringFest is a really powerful opportunity to come together, meet new people, support these groups and show kids why kindness matters.”

For more information and updates on South Portland SpringFest, go to spspringfest.com.

