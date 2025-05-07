Fishing contributes greatly to Maine’s economy and is crucial to supporting coastal communities. When NOAA announced that it was terminating a $4.5 million Maine Sea Grant program, concerns were raised about how the discontinuation of Maine Sea Grant’s science and outreach would affect the state’s marine economy. Although the funding was restored just this past week, the situation highlights the current uncertainty surrounding funding for supporting Maine’s working waterfront. In the face of uncertainty, there is an ongoing need to come together as Maine fishermen have been doing for ages. In fact, this past March marked the 50th anniversary of the Maine Fishermen’s Forum, an event established to bring together Maine fishermen, scientists, government officials and other stakeholders to discuss ongoing challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

One such challenge is that climate change has been propelling right whales nearer to fishing boats and shipping lanes as they pursue their disrupted food supplies, causing them to become entangled in gear. These gear entanglements and food shortages are slowing their rates of reproduction, prompting a need for more stringent restrictions on fishing off the New England coast. In 2021, the EPA’s 10-year plan to protect North Atlantic right whales called for Maine lobstermen to remove rope from their gear. The plan was challenged by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) and state officials, citing concerns about the potential economic impact of this ruling on the lobster industry. The implementation of the plan was ultimately delayed until 2029. As we find ourselves nearing the middle of 2025, now just a few years away from 2029, I call for the rebuilding of trust between the government, scientists and the MLA, as it is the first step towards effective action.

Building trust is crucial for effectively addressing environmental problems because it fosters cooperation, encourages participation and facilitates the implementation of solutions. Without trust, people are less likely to believe in the need for change in the first place and are thus less willing to make sacrifices. In the case of the EPA’s 10-year plan, many Maine lobstermen are hesitant to remove the rope from their gear because they, having never seen right whales themselves while out on the water, feel as though scientists have shown no proof that Maine lobstermen are killing the whales. This is not because no lobstermen believe in climate change but rather because they do not trust that the government is acting in their best interest. The MLA asserts that the plan relies on various assumptions while disregarding the best available science.

Trust is essential for implementing environmental policies and regulations. If individuals do not trust the government or corporations to act in their best interests, they are less likely to comply. Trust allows different groups and actors to work together, share information, and develop effective solutions. Trusting scientists in particular has been shown to strongly correlate with public climate-friendly behaviors, while trusting institutions moderately correlates with public climate-friendly behaviors. Successful climate change mitigation and adaptation therefore depends on the public’s trust in experts.

What specifically do I propose then? For one, I believe that the lobstermen should play a more active role in the data collection process. That means making the effort to go down to the water and talk to the lobstermen, asking them about their experiences on the water. The lobstermen will get to see how and where the EPA’s data comes from, gaining the opportunity to voice concerns throughout the process. It is important that all the actors in the situation, especially those actively living and working on the waterfront, feel valued and represented by the policy decisions being made. Protecting endangered right whales must be balanced with saving Maine’s lobster fishery. As Ben Martens, executive director of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, says, “Slow is smooth and smooth is fast.” Bridging the gap between the lobstermen and the scientists and government is a necessary and worthwhile step that, in the long run, will help encourage compliance and prevent the new 2029 rule from being challenged again.

In the 2021 Portland Press Herald series “The Lobster Trap,” Penelope Overton and Jenna Russell assert that the climate crisis “demands reinvention on an almost unimaginable scale,” and I believe that this reinvention must begin with rethinking the way we think about trust. Trust is the keystone of the collective action that is needed to address climate change. As we increasingly find ourselves in these moments of uncertainty, there is a need to come together. Once the trust is there, we can shift from disruptive conflict to productive conversations over policy.

Liliana Restrepo is from Connecticut and currently resides in Brunswick where she attends Bowdoin College. She was a 2024 Cooke Environmental Research Fellow.

