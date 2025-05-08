I’ve owned two fully electric cars since 2011. I wholeheartedly agree that I should be supporting the state highway fund to replace the road use taxes I’d have paid if I were driving a gas car. But $250 per year? (“Electric vehicle owners may have to pay a $250 annual fee,” April 30).

The average EV is driven 5,300 miles per year. A gas vehicle, getting 30 MPG would use 177 gallons at a cost of $530. Maine’s tax is 30 cents per gallon, so a gas vehicle would pay $53, about 21% of the proposed fee. A fair tax would be based on vehicle weight and miles driven to compensate for the damage done to our highways. The heavier the vehicle, and the more it was driven, the higher the fee.

We indicate our mileage at each renewal and the weight and EPA estimated MPG is available for every registered vehicle. That data could be used to automatically calculate a fair fee each year. To make sure nonresidents pay their share, we can still charge a tax at the pump. That way all residents and nonresidents would pay their fair share, not just EV owners.

Daniel Abbott

Portland

