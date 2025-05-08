FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Sunrise on the Reaping,” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)

2. “Great Big Beautiful Lie,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

4. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

6. “Dream Count,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf)

7. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

8. “Down to the Sea with Mr. Magee,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

9. “Iron Flame,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled)

10. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

Paperback

1. “I Who Have Never Known Men,” by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit)

2. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

3. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

4. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

5. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

6. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

7. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

8. “Martyr!,” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

9. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

10. “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Abundance,” by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster)

2. “Raising Hare: A Memoir,” by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon)

3. “Meditations for Mortals,” by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

4. “The Let Them Theory,” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

5. “Carbon: The Book of Life,” by Paul Hawken (Viking)

6. “The Self-Sufficiency Garden,” by Huw Richards & Sam Cooper (DK)

7. “Everything is Tuberculosis,” by John Green (Crash Course)

8. “Notes to John,” by Joan Didion (Knopf)

9. “Everything Must Go,” by Dorian Lynskey (Pantheon)

10. “Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service,” by Michael Lewis (Riverhead)

Paperback

1. “A Dumb Birds Field Guide to the Worst Birds Ever,” by Matt Kracht (Chronicle)

2. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)

3. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

4. “Little Weirds,” by Jenny Slate (Back Bay)

5. “Any Person is the Only Self: Essays,” by Elisa Gabbert (FSG Originals)

6. “Rabbit Heart,” by Kristine S. Ervin (Counterpoint)

7. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

8. “One in a Millennial,” by Kate Kennedy (St. Martin’s Griffin)

9. “Present Moment Wonderful Moment,” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax)

10. “Men Explain Things to Me,” by Rebecca Solnit (Haymarket)

