On Wednesday, Brunswick High hosted a signing day ceremony to celebrate students-athletes who are committed to participate in collegiate athletics.

Fourteen of the Brunswick seniors who are planning to play a sport at the next level were in attendance.

Standing, from left to right: Christopher Watkinson (Western New England, track and field), Nathan Lavigne (Hiram College, lacrosse), Skyler Augustine (UMF, softball), Alexis Morin (USM, soccer, basketball, track and field), Makenzie Beal (UMF, soccer, lacrosse), Evangeline Harvie (UMF, basketball), Jonathan Koelher (Macalester College, cross country, track and field), Trevor Gerrish (Colby, football). Seated, from left to right: Tyler Maxim (Plymouth State, football), Ava Wolverton (UNE, field hockey), Eleanor Duchette (Husson, field hockey, lacrosse), Elysia Palmer (Plymouth State, track and field), Eleanor Gilman (Wheaton College, cross country, track and field), Cameron Beal (Southern Connecticut, football).

