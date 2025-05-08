Cheverus pitcher Addison DeRoche delivers to an Oxford Hills batter during the Class A championship game in June 2024. DeRoche, a sophomore this spring, pitched six no-hitters and allowed only one earned run during the Stags’ run to the Class A state championship last year. Brewster Burns photo

Addison DeRoche’s impressive softball career has gained more national attention.

DeRoche, a Cheverus sophomore pitcher, was included in an SI.com poll of the top 20 infielders in the country. The poll is a fan vote, and DeRoche is one of two New England players included, along with Phoenyx Silva, a senior at La Salle Academy in Rhode Island.

As of Thursday morning, DeRoche was in third place behind Louisiana’s Kynzee Anderson and Alabama’s Arden Breedlove.

The reigning Varsity Maine and Gatorade Player of the Year, DeRoche is 2-0 this season for the 3-0 Stags, with a 0.58 ERA and 26 strikeouts and three hits allowed in 12 innings. She’s also hitting .714 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI.

DeRoche has drawn interest from numerous Division I power conference softball programs.

