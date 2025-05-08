Addison DeRoche’s impressive softball career has gained more national attention.

DeRoche, a Cheverus sophomore pitcher, was included in an SI.com poll of the top 20 infielders in the country. The poll is a fan vote, and DeRoche is one of two New England players included, along with Phoenyx Silva, a senior at La Salle Academy in Rhode Island.

As of Thursday morning, DeRoche was in third place behind Louisiana’s Kynzee Anderson and Alabama’s Arden Breedlove.

The reigning Varsity Maine and Gatorade Player of the Year, DeRoche is 2-0 this season for the 3-0 Stags, with a 0.58 ERA and 26 strikeouts and three hits allowed in 12 innings. She’s also hitting .714 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI.

DeRoche has drawn interest from numerous Division I power conference softball programs.

Copy the Story Link