Not a day goes by that I don’t read or hear someone call Scarborough’s elected officials or our town manager “greedy.” It’s a common refrain, especially on social media, and I think it’s time we talk about it, honestly and openly.

What is at the root of that narrative? Is it just a sound bite? Do people genuinely believe that we would take “backroom” money from developers? Or is it frustration over the perception that we aren’t listening? If so, let me be clear: we are listening, and I’m not interested in committing a felony. But listening doesn’t always mean saying yes. It means considering many factors and making decisions that serve the entire community, not just for today, but for decades to come.

Scarborough is growing. That is a fact, not a goal statement. That growth isn’t driven by the Town Council; it’s driven by market demand and private landowners exercising their rights. Many of the developments causing concern are on privately owned land, zoned for the kind of development being proposed. When developers follow these rules, established through public processes, town staff is legally obligated to process those applications. We cannot, and should not, deny projects simply because they are unpopular.

We often hear: “Why doesn’t the council just change the zoning to stop all this building?”

It’s a fair question, but zoning laws are not just policies, they are legal frameworks. Property owners have rights to use their land according to the zoning in place when they purchase it. If the town were to change zoning to block a specific project, it could lead to lawsuits, financial consequences, and undermine public trust. Zoning changes are possible, but they must be part of a formal, transparent process that includes public hearings and legal reviews. Zoning is not a tool to halt change; it’s a tool to guide it.

What we can do is manage where and how growth happens. Through Scarborough’s Comprehensive Plan, we focus higher-density development in designated “growth areas.” This approach is intentional: it preserves open space by avoiding sprawl and helps us manage infrastructure costs more effectively. It’s more efficient and fiscally responsible to serve 40 new households in a compact development near utilities than to spread services across a sprawling single-family subdivision.

One common concern is the impact on schools. Generally, single-family homes contribute more students per unit than apartments or condos. Thoughtful multifamily development in the right areas can add housing options without overburdening schools. In fact, new development helps by broadening the tax base to support needed school expansions and improvements.

Speaking of schools, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the upcoming school referendum. This is a critical moment for our community, and your voice matters. I encourage all residents to stay informed and take the time to fill out the latest survey. This is a chance to weigh in on how we address school needs in the face of growth.

Voting “no” on a school solution won’t undo the growth or the deferred maintenance on our schools. Instead, it could delay critical repairs and exacerbate the challenges our education system already faces. I also want to be clear, recent development is not the primary driver for needing a school solution. The portables at the middle school, which were necessary the day the school opened in 1996, predate all of the development that we talk about today. Decades of deferment, coupled with a drastically different educational landscape, are the biggest drivers. Of course the school building committee is thoughtfully planning for the children we know have already been born, but enrollment is just one piece of the complex conversation. Let’s approach this with a long-term view that balances both the growth of our town and the needs of our children.

We’re also investing in infrastructure to handle growth responsibly: traffic studies, road upgrades, fire department resources, land conservation, and school planning. We’re not ignoring the challenges, we’re planning for them.

If you have concerns or questions, I encourage you to reach out directly. It takes a little more effort to seek answers from your elected officials than to speculate online, but it’s the best way to engage in meaningful dialogue. Social media has its place, but productive conversations happen when we talk directly, ask questions, and listen openly.

No one on this council is chanting, “Grow, Scarborough, Grow.” We’re managing inevitable growth in a way that protects what people love about living here, while ensuring the town stays financially stable, service-oriented, and well-planned for the future.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Scarborough Town Council.

April Sither is chair of Scarborough Town Council. She can be reached at asither@scarboroughmaine.org.

