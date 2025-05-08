I know you are feeling a bit sad and mad that it’s going to be another rainy day on Saturday, but it’s going to feel like the sun is out at the Chocolate Church Arts Center. This Saturday, May 10, from 3-5 p.m., the CCAC is hosting a truly one-of-a-kind, open house–style event that brings together music, dancing, food and art work. It’s less a concert and more a sort of local/global block party where you dance, you can bang on a drum, you can watch, you can see art, you can have a beer, you can eat an empanada, you can say hi to your neighbors or you can simply bask in the feeling of a local community culture that is alive and vibrant. It’s the sort of the thing you didn’t know you were longing for as deeply as you are until you are here.

First up, from 3-4 p.m. in the Annex, will be acclaimed Puerto Rican musician, singer and educator Yaya Agosto bringing the electrifying rhythms and rich cultural heritage of Bomba to the stage in an interactive workshop and presentation. She will teach the rhythms of Bomba where participants (of all levels and ages) can touch and play the drums and maracas, as well as dance and join a song circle. More than a concert, this vibrant event is an immersive experience in the tradition of Bomba, Puerto Rico’s oldest musical genre — rooted rhythm, community storytelling and dance.

“Everyone will have a full experience of the Bomba,” Yaya told me.

During the break and throughout the time, people can get homemade empanadas and other treats, as well as check out the Members Art Exhibition in the Main Sanctuary Space. According to CCAC Art Director Jeremy Eaton, there are “seven to 10 local artists ranging from 16 years old to late 60s, working in ceramics, water colors, acrylics, pastels and mixed media sculpture. This is the first time the Chocolate Church has exhibited the works of regional artists in our historic, sanctuary space. It will stay up till the end of June and provide more opportunities for people and concert-goers to see this truly lovely display of artwork.”

Then, from 4:15-5 p.m. one of Argentina’s most innovative musical voices, Mica Farias Gómez, brings a transcendent concert experience that redefines folk music for a new generation. The show, titled “Nu Folk Argentino,” offers audiences a thrilling journey through the soul of Argentine and Uruguayan folklore fused with contemporary expression. Blending ancestral rhythms with modern textures, Nu Folk Argentino is a fresh take on the deep-rooted traditions of Argentina’s vast cultural landscape. Along with master percussionist Manu Uriona, Mica creates a sound that is both ancient and immediate — respectful of its origins yet fearlessly dynamic. A percussion powerhouse in his own right, Manu Uriona brings visceral energy and improvisational fire to the stage. “Nu Folk Argentino” is more than a concert — it’s a ritual of sound, rhythm and voice that reconnects audiences to identity, land and memory.

Saturday’s event is free for members of the CCAC and those interested in becoming members, and only $12 for non-members. Membership contributions are going towards our new music program, youth art making and our Annex space renovations. We hope folks drop in at any time and feel the spirit of community and art becoming one!

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

