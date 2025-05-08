Mainers make some darn good doughnuts. Whether you’re looking for plain old plain to dip in your coffee, a maple bacon doughnut meal or just a two-bite red velvet doughnut hole snack, there’s something on the menu of local shops for everyone.
Visit one (or two, or three) places on our list this weekend and treat yourself to your favorite flavor. You deserve it.
Congdon’s Doughnuts
What to expect: Congdon’s offers up homemade doughnuts and basic breakfast items. Doughnut flavors range from honey dip, chocolate twist, plain with chocolate frosting, lemon cream and chocolate jimmy, along with classic flavors like cinnamon and sugar.
Location: 1090 Post Road, Wells
Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
The Cookie Jar
What to expect: The Cookie Jar offers an array of homemade flavors like apple, blueberry, chocolate coconut, molasses and honey dip. It also serves doughnut holes in similar flavors, along with other favorites like jelly-filled and chocolate frosted.
Location: 554 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth
Hours: 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Donut Grove
What to expect: Donut Grove serves vegan items, using mostly almond milk and no animal products in its doughnuts. Flavors include country potato with cinnamon sugar, Maine blueberry glaze, molasses sugared and chocolate toasted coconut.
Location: 153 Park St. Suite B, Orono
Hours: 8 a.m. to noon Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Dough Boy Donuts
What to expect: Dough Boy offers flavors like strawberry frosted, blueberry, chocolate frosted, honey dip and maple.
Location: 174 Washington St., Limerick
Hours: 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Eighty 8 Donuts
What to expect: Eighty 8 offers hand-dipped doughnuts in flavors like lemon, Maine maple and chocolate, along with cookies and cream, 007 (Maple dipped, topped with bourbon cream and candied bacon) and Bam Bam (topped with Fruity Pebbles).
Locations: 225 Federal St., Portland; 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley; and by traveling truck
Hours: Portland – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday; Sugarloaf (during ski season) – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursday through Sunday. Check website for truck location and dates.
Frosty’s Donuts
What to expect: Frosty’s has three cake doughnut types — vanilla, chocolate and blueberry — that come with various toppings like cinnamon, sugar and glazed. It also serves raised doughnuts in flavors like Boston cream and chocolate frosted and with various jellies.
Location: 54 Main St., Brunswick
Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
Enzo Benzo Specialty Donuts
What to expect: Enzo’s offers Italian-style doughnuts in flavors like maple glaze with dark chocolate, florentina, Spanish churro, honey glazed and Sicilian crema with pistachio.
Location: 987 Harold L Dow Highway, Eliot
Hours: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
Holy Donut
What to expect: These potato-based doughnuts come in flavors like dark chocolate sea salt, lemon, toasted coconut, bacon cheddar and numerous gluten-free options.
Locations: 145 Pleasant St., Brunswick; 177 Commercial St. and 194 Park Ave., Portland; 398 Route 1, Scarborough; 1197 Portland Road, Arundel
Hours: Brunswick – 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Commercial Street, Portland – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Park Avenue, Portland – 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; Scarborough – 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; Arundel – hours TBD
Italian Deli & Bakery
What to expect: You’ll find plenty of classics like lemon-filled, chocolate-glazed, honey dip, blueberry crumb and cinnamon-powdered.
Location: 225 Bartlett St., Lewiston
Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Lovebirds Donuts
What to expect: Lovebirds offers classic flavors like jelly-filled, chocolate glaze and Boston cream, as well as chocolate ganache-topped, the Azalea (a vanilla cake with a pineapple-lemon glaze and a grenadine stripe), and tuxedo (a brioche ring, creamy oat milk glaze, Oreos and ganache).
Location: 450 Route 1, Kittery
Hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Monday
Old Time Donuts
What to expect: The family-run shop features homemade old-fashioned cake doughnuts with flavors including coconut, molasses, chocolate and classic. There are often specials like maple walnut, butter crunch or holiday themes.
Location: 748 Main St., Damariscotta
Hours: 6 a.m. to noonTuesday through Saturday
The Only Donut
What to expect: Serving flavors like cookies and cream, maple bacon, Maine wild blueberry cheesecake, lemon lavender honey, as well as classics like Boston cream and toasted coconut.
Location: 225 Northport Ave., Belfast
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon Sunday
Ruckus Donuts
What to expect: These brioche-style doughnuts are made from scratch every morning in flavors like choc o’mint, espresso creme and lemon poppyseed.
Location: 377 Main St., Rockland
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday
Tony’s Donut Shop
What to expect: Tony’s makes flavors like honey-glazed, molasses-glazed, plain molasses and Bavarian. The popular shop has been operated for more than 60 years by the Fournier family but was recently put up for sale.
Location: 9 Bolton St., Portland
Hours: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
The Village Donut Shop & Bakery
What to expect: Village Donut serves classic flavors like chocolate cake, glazed, Boston cream and Bavarian cream, along with apple-filled, raspberry-filled and marble.
Location: 1246 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond
Hours: 5 a.m. to noon daily
