Mainers make some darn good doughnuts. Whether you’re looking for plain old plain to dip in your coffee, a maple bacon doughnut meal or just a two-bite red velvet doughnut hole snack, there’s something on the menu of local shops for everyone.

Visit one (or two, or three) places on our list this weekend and treat yourself to your favorite flavor. You deserve it.

What to expect: Congdon’s offers up homemade doughnuts and basic breakfast items. Doughnut flavors range from honey dip, chocolate twist, plain with chocolate frosting, lemon cream and chocolate jimmy, along with classic flavors like cinnamon and sugar.

Location: 1090 Post Road, Wells

Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

What to expect: The Cookie Jar offers an array of homemade flavors like apple, blueberry, chocolate coconut, molasses and honey dip. It also serves doughnut holes in similar flavors, along with other favorites like jelly-filled and chocolate frosted.

Location: 554 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth

Hours: 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday

What to expect: Donut Grove serves vegan items, using mostly almond milk and no animal products in its doughnuts. Flavors include country potato with cinnamon sugar, Maine blueberry glaze, molasses sugared and chocolate toasted coconut.

Location: 153 Park St. Suite B, Orono

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

What to expect: Dough Boy offers flavors like strawberry frosted, blueberry, chocolate frosted, honey dip and maple.

Location: 174 Washington St., Limerick

Hours: 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

What to expect: Eighty 8 offers hand-dipped doughnuts in flavors like lemon, Maine maple and chocolate, along with cookies and cream, 007 (Maple dipped, topped with bourbon cream and candied bacon) and Bam Bam (topped with Fruity Pebbles).

Locations: 225 Federal St., Portland; 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley; and by traveling truck

Hours: Portland – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday; Sugarloaf (during ski season) – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursday through Sunday. Check website for truck location and dates.

What to expect: Frosty’s has three cake doughnut types — vanilla, chocolate and blueberry — that come with various toppings like cinnamon, sugar and glazed. It also serves raised doughnuts in flavors like Boston cream and chocolate frosted and with various jellies.

Location: 54 Main St., Brunswick

Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

What to expect: Enzo’s offers Italian-style doughnuts in flavors like maple glaze with dark chocolate, florentina, Spanish churro, honey glazed and Sicilian crema with pistachio.

Location: 987 Harold L Dow Highway, Eliot

Hours: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

What to expect: These potato-based doughnuts come in flavors like dark chocolate sea salt, lemon, toasted coconut, bacon cheddar and numerous gluten-free options.

Locations: 145 Pleasant St., Brunswick; 177 Commercial St. and 194 Park Ave., Portland; 398 Route 1, Scarborough; 1197 Portland Road, Arundel

Hours: Brunswick – 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Commercial Street, Portland – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Park Avenue, Portland – 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; Scarborough – 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; Arundel – hours TBD

What to expect: You’ll find plenty of classics like lemon-filled, chocolate-glazed, honey dip, blueberry crumb and cinnamon-powdered.

Location: 225 Bartlett St., Lewiston

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

What to expect: Lovebirds offers classic flavors like jelly-filled, chocolate glaze and Boston cream, as well as chocolate ganache-topped, the Azalea (a vanilla cake with a pineapple-lemon glaze and a grenadine stripe), and tuxedo (a brioche ring, creamy oat milk glaze, Oreos and ganache).

Location: 450 Route 1, Kittery

Hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Monday

What to expect: The family-run shop features homemade old-fashioned cake doughnuts with flavors including coconut, molasses, chocolate and classic. There are often specials like maple walnut, butter crunch or holiday themes.

Location: 748 Main St., Damariscotta

Hours: 6 a.m. to noonTuesday through Saturday

What to expect: Serving flavors like cookies and cream, maple bacon, Maine wild blueberry cheesecake, lemon lavender honey, as well as classics like Boston cream and toasted coconut.

Location: 225 Northport Ave., Belfast

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon Sunday

What to expect: These brioche-style doughnuts are made from scratch every morning in flavors like choc o’mint, espresso creme and lemon poppyseed.

Location: 377 Main St., Rockland

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday

What to expect: Tony’s makes flavors like honey-glazed, molasses-glazed, plain molasses and Bavarian. The popular shop has been operated for more than 60 years by the Fournier family but was recently put up for sale.

Location: 9 Bolton St., Portland

Hours: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

What to expect: Village Donut serves classic flavors like chocolate cake, glazed, Boston cream and Bavarian cream, along with apple-filled, raspberry-filled and marble.

Location: 1246 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond

Hours: 5 a.m. to noon daily

