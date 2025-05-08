Ernie Dore and Jacob Kaiser combined on a no-hitter, and Travis Edgerton scored on an error in the bottom of the ninth to give unbeaten Biddeford a 1-0 win over Sanford in a Class A South baseball game Thursday at Biddeford.

Dore pitched 7 2/3 innings, with three walks and two strikeouts. Kaiser retired all four batters he faced.

Related Have high school sports news delivered to your inbox each morning by subscribing to the Varsity Maine Newsletter

Kaiser also had two of Biddeford’s eight hits. Edgerton led off the ninth with a single, took second on a wild pitch, then raced home on an error after Ben Descoteaux dropped a sacrifice bunt.

Sanford starter Brady Adams gave up seven hits and one walk over eight innings.

NOBLE 3, CHEVERUS 2: Tanner Filiponne doubled home the tying run in the bottom of the fifth inning and Carl Gregoire followed with a two-run triple, lifting the Knights (1-4) over the Stags (2-3) in North Berwick.

Gregoire also was the winning pitcher. Wesley Turnbull got the last five outs for a save.

Advertisement

Devin Kelly and Nate Collins each had two hits for Cheverus.

THORNTON ACADEMY 7, BONNY EAGLE 2: Django Tachibana doubled and drove in three runs as the Golden Trojans (4-0) defeated the Scots (2-4) in Standish.

Thornton pitchers Ben Indorf and Blake Bolduc limited Bonny Eagle to four hits, with Indorf working the first four innings.

Gavin Saucier had a double and a single for the Scots.

FALMOUTH 5, PORTLAND 0: The bottom three hitters in Falmouth’s lineup — Caden Berry, Ben Robbins and Nick Wyse — combined for six hits, three RBI and two runs as the Navigators (3-2) defeated the Bulldogs (0-5) in Falmouth.

Milo Matson pitched a two-hitter for Falmouth, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Advertisement

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4, WELLS 3: Brady Chappell and Alex Allain combined on a four-hitter as the Raiders (3-3) edged the Warriors (3-3) in Wells.

Richard Massey drove in two runs for Fryeburg, which broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning.

Mason Colbeth was 2 for 3 and Aydan Collins scored twice for Wells.

GORHAM 8, WINDHAM 0: Hunter Finck drove in four runs with a pair of hits, Mason Finck added three hits, and Wyatt Nadeau struck out 10 over five innings as the Rams (4-1) beat the Eagles (0-5) in Gorham.

Nadeau allowed three hits and had no walks. Casey Skolfield finished up with two scoreless innings, giving up one hit.

Skolfield also contributed two hits at the plate.

Advertisement

SOFTBALL

POLAND 11, GREELY 10: Freshman Leksi Langevin had three hits, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the Knights (2-5) over the Rangers (6-2) in Poland.

Poland scored four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth. Phoebe Paradis added two hits, including a double, and scored three runs, and Adelyn Bryant knocked in three runs.

Quinn Simpson (three hits) and Presley Allard each had three RBI for the Rangers.

YORK 14, WELLS 4: Piper Catanese paced the Wildcats (7-0) with four hits, three runs and two RBI in a six-inning win over the Warriors (3-5) at Wells.

Maddie Fitzgerald homered among her two hits and drove in two runs, and Lindsay Rivers had two hits and three RBI. Maren Robinson and Bella Santini each contributed two hits and an RBI.

Advertisement

WINDHAM 4, KENNEBUNK 0: Kennedy Kimball struck out 12 while pitching a three-hitter, and Addie Caiazzo belted a home run as the Eagles (4-0) defeated the Rams (3-2) in Windham.

Caiazzo got two of Windham’s four hits off Kennebunk’s Julia Pike, who recorded her 600th career strikeout.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 15, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Brooklyn Goodman drove in four runs with a triple and two singles, and Lily Fortin allowed only one base runner as the Panthers (5-0) beat the visiting Hawks (0-5) in four innings.

Fortin gave up one hit, walked none and struck out seven. She also had three hits and two RBI.

Sadie Morgan, Jordan Nash and Isabelle Hinkley each added two RBI.

GORHAM 10, THORNTON ACADEMY 3: Sawyer VonderHaar drove in four runs to lead the Rams (6-0) past the Trojans (1-3) in Gorham.

Advertisement

Bella McBrady, the winning pitcher, staked herself to an early lead with a two-run double in the first inning. On the mound, she struck out 10 and allowed five hits and three walks.

Terra Rioux, Abigail Buckelew and Brooklyn Giroux each contributed two hits.

Allison Dattilo and Madison Tripp hit doubles for Thornton.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 13, YORK 8: Madison Poitras scored seven goals, including the 100th of her career, to lift the Hawks (6-0) past the Wildcats (1-6) in South Berwick.

Poitras also had three assists. Sarah Theriault added four goals and five assists, while Anna Jennings and Eva Hersey each scored once. Tiegan Boisvert contributed two assists, and Marshwood goalie Leigh Twohig stopped 12 shots.

Advertisement

Ava Fontaine recorded four goals and an assist for York. Sophia Luchette added two goals, and Ella Neiverth and Emma Joyce each had one. Piper Schambach stopped five shots.

WINDHAM 18, YARMOUTH 2: Abby Trainor paced Windham’s relentless attack with six goals and five assists, and Grace Joly got her 100th career goal as the Eagles (4-1) routed the Clippers (3-4) in Windham.

Joly finished with five goals and two assists, and Neve Ledbetter had four goals and three assists. The Eagles also got a goals from Brooklyn Roy, Morgan McLain and Elizabeth Baker. Roy added two assists.

Maya Nasveschuk and Robyn Felmly scored for Yarmouth.

GREELY 10, CAPE ELIZABETH 7: Hadley Hatch scored three goals, while Kylie Lord and Jane Flynn each added two to lift the Rangers (2-4) past the Capers (1-5) in Cumberland.

Avery Bush, Abby Collins and Audrey Ingersoll also scored for Greely. Ingersoll added two assists and Liv Clark made five saves.

Advertisement

Cami Johnson and Wylie Stoecklein each scored twice for Cape Elizabeth. Campbell DeGeorge, Libby Hooper and LuLu Stoecklein also scored, while Belle Reeves stopped five shots.

FREEPORT 14, WELLS 5: Lana DiRusso notched four goals and an assist, while Mia Levesque added three goals and an assist to lead the Falcons (6-0) over the Warriors (5-1) in Freeport.

Freeport also got two goals from Elsa Klein, and one each from Ella Tracy, Emma White, Reed Proscia, Karleigh Costello and Nora Eames.

Caitlin Rooney led Wells with three goals. Payton Maxon and Kendall Maxon each scored once.

Copy the Story Link