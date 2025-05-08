AUGUSTA — Maine lawmakers are holding a series of public hearings Thursday on bills that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports and roll back gender identity protections in the state’s anti-discrimination law.

The hearings come after the Trump administration sued Maine last month for allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls sports, saying it violates a federal law protecting women from discrimination in education. The administration also has moved to cut off federal funding to the state until it bans trans athletes, although the state has so far fended off any cuts in court.

State officials have said that the Maine Human Rights Act requires that transgender students be allowed to participate in sports in a way that aligns with their identity and that the Trump administration is overstepping its authority without any legal precedent to back up their interpretation of federal law.

At stake is about $250 million in federal funding that the Maine Department of Education receives on an annual basis and which the administration has threatened to pull if Maine does not comply with Trump’s executive order on transgender athletes.

The bills being heard Thursday were submitted prior to the Trump administration’s lawsuit, although the national attention has intensified debate at the State House. All of the proposals are from Republican lawmakers.

Hundreds of people submitted written testimony on the bills ahead of the hearings and supporters of transgender students said they were expecting a strong turnout.

“Every student should be treated with kindness and respect, and they should be able to attend school and play sports without fear,” said Gia Drew, executive director of EqualityMaine, an LGBTQ political advocacy organization, in a written statement Wednesday. “These bills won’t just hurt transgender girls, they will hurt everyone and subject all Maine girls to invasive procedures that violate personal privacy.”

Supporters of the bills restricting transgender students’ participation have also encouraged people to come to the hearings.

Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, whose viral Facebook post featuring a transgender student athlete initially attracted the Trump administration’s attention to the issue in February, posted Monday with a message encouraging people to attend the hearings.

Libby shared a video from a Presque Isle student, Cassidy Carlisle, who has been active in speaking out against transgender athletes in girls’ sports.

“I know what it feels like to wonder if your voice matters,” Carlisle said in the video. “I’m here to tell you it does. This hearing is a chance to show up for one another and let decision makers know we care deeply about the future of girls in sports.”

The bills that will be heard Thursday include LD 1134 and LD 233, both of which would prohibit schools that receive state funding from allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports, and LD 868, which would require school sports teams to be designated as male, female or coed.

It also would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports and would require schools designate restrooms and changing rooms for use by males or females only.

Another bill, LD 1432, would remove consideration of gender identity from the Maine Human Rights Act.

This story will be updated.

