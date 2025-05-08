A New Hampshire man accused of participating in a deadly fight on Forest Avenue in Portland turned himself in Wednesday night, one day after federal authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Kristofer Haken, 46, is one of six men facing charges of elevated aggravated assault and conspiring an attack in Morrill’s Corner last June that injured two people and killed 54-year-old Susan McHugh of Gray. The man who shot and killed McHugh, 47-year-old Aaron Karp of Naples, was recently sentenced to five years in prison after arguing the shooting was self-defense.

Haken, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been wanted by police for more than five months. Since the others were arrested, he is accused of failing to appear for his court dates in Vermont and violating his parole in New Hampshire.

He was briefly arrested in Vermont as a fugitive from justice in April, but he posted an unsecured bail and did not make it to the hearings this month. Though it’s unclear why Haken wasn’t held and brought to Maine, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Ryan Guay said Haken “obviously didn’t follow through” with the agreement he made with the judge in that state.

Guay said Haken turned himself in to the probation and parole officers in New Hampshire on Wednesday night. He said the courts will determine when Haken will appear for his hearings in other states, but eventually, he will be brought to Maine to address the charges related to the fight in Portland.

The five other men facing the same charges are set to appear for trial together as co-defendants. Police say all of the men, including Karp and Haken, are members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Group who planned an attack that stemmed from a dispute between two motorcycle clubs at a bar in Westbrook and escalated to the deadly brawl last summer.

