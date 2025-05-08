AUGUSTA — The Maine attorney general’s office urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny an emergency request from a censured state lawmaker to restore her voting and speaking rights.
“Like other censures of Maine House members, the censure resolution required Rep. (Laurel) Libby to apologize for her conduct — not recant her views. Rep. Libby has steadfastly refused to comply with this modest punishment, which is designed to restore the integrity and reputation of the body,” Attorney General Aaron Frey wrote in a nearly 50-paged brief filed Thursday in response to Rep. Laurel Libby’s appeal to the nation’s highest court.
Libby, R-Auburn, has asked that she be allowed to speak and vote in the House of Representatives while she challenges the censure in U.S. District Court in Maine.
Frey’s filing said Libby’s request calls on the Supreme Court “to insert itself into this intra-parliamentary dispute and, for the first time, pierce legislative immunity for core legislative acts.”
House Democrats voted to punish Libby for a viral social media post that featured photos of a transgender high school athlete, leading to safety concerns for the individual and school district.
Libby filed her emergency Supreme Court appeal on April 28, after two lower courts ruled against her request.
She has argued that her speaking and voting rights should be immediately restored so she can represent her constituents while her lawsuit against House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, plays itself out.
Libby’s appeal was filed with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the court’s four liberal judges who oversees emergency requests from the 1st Circuit. She could either rule on the application or refer it to the full court.
Libby has argued that the censure violates her First Amendment right to free speech and 14th Amendment right to due process. While she’s prevented from speaking or voting on the House floor, she can testify before legislative committees and introduce legislation.
House rules dictate that a censured lawmaker may regain their speaking and voting rights if they issue a public apology. But Libby has refused to do so and in the process has generated much national attention and fundraising opportunities.
Libby traveled to Washington, D.C., last month to participate in a press conference with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Riley Gaines, who is helping lead the charge nationally against transgender athletes, announcing the Trump administration’s lawsuit against Maine for allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.