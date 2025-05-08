AUGUSTA — The Maine attorney general’s office urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny an emergency request from a censured state lawmaker to restore her voting and speaking rights.

“Like other censures of Maine House members, the censure resolution required Rep. (Laurel) Libby to apologize for her conduct — not recant her views. Rep. Libby has steadfastly refused to comply with this modest punishment, which is designed to restore the integrity and reputation of the body,” Attorney General Aaron Frey wrote in a nearly 50-paged brief filed Thursday in response to Rep. Laurel Libby’s appeal to the nation’s highest court.

Libby, R-Auburn, has asked that she be allowed to speak and vote in the House of Representatives while she challenges the censure in U.S. District Court in Maine.

Frey’s filing said Libby’s request calls on the Supreme Court “to insert itself into this intra-parliamentary dispute and, for the first time, pierce legislative immunity for core legislative acts.”

House Democrats voted to punish Libby for a viral social media post that featured photos of a transgender high school athlete, leading to safety concerns for the individual and school district.

Libby filed her emergency Supreme Court appeal on April 28, after two lower courts ruled against her request.

Advertisement

She has argued that her speaking and voting rights should be immediately restored so she can represent her constituents while her lawsuit against House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, plays itself out.

Libby’s appeal was filed with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the court’s four liberal judges who oversees emergency requests from the 1st Circuit. She could either rule on the application or refer it to the full court.

Libby has argued that the censure violates her First Amendment right to free speech and 14th Amendment right to due process. While she’s prevented from speaking or voting on the House floor, she can testify before legislative committees and introduce legislation.

Related Maine lawmaker censured for posting photos of student she identified as transgender

House rules dictate that a censured lawmaker may regain their speaking and voting rights if they issue a public apology. But Libby has refused to do so and in the process has generated much national attention and fundraising opportunities.

Libby traveled to Washington, D.C., last month to participate in a press conference with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Riley Gaines, who is helping lead the charge nationally against transgender athletes, announcing the Trump administration’s lawsuit against Maine for allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link