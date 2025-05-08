Let me get this straight — people say they are worried about the environment? OK, then answer me these questions: In cities like Lewiston or Portland — or any city for that matter — is it normal to tear down perfectly good buildings? To scrap structurally sound building materials? Or, to waste unnecessary energy tearing down buildings, burying them in a landfill, and then spending more money and resources to replace them with newer structures?

Lewiston is about to tear down two large buildings (one of which is the old Sun Journal building) on Pine Street — that are in good condition — only to replace them with new buildings. This is a waste of time, energy and resources.

Don’t tell me that we, as people, actually care about the environment. Saving a plastic bag or switching to electric cars is not the answer. How much resources we use, even for the most basic things, directly affects our environment. And, reusing or repurposing older buildings is a part of the solution. How do people not realize this?

Michael Carroll

Lewiston

