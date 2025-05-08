Let me get this straight — people say they are worried about the environment? OK, then answer me these questions: In cities like Lewiston or Portland — or any city for that matter — is it normal to tear down perfectly good buildings? To scrap structurally sound building materials? Or, to waste unnecessary energy tearing down buildings, burying them in a landfill, and then spending more money and resources to replace them with newer structures?
Lewiston is about to tear down two large buildings (one of which is the old Sun Journal building) on Pine Street — that are in good condition — only to replace them with new buildings. This is a waste of time, energy and resources.
Don’t tell me that we, as people, actually care about the environment. Saving a plastic bag or switching to electric cars is not the answer. How much resources we use, even for the most basic things, directly affects our environment. And, reusing or repurposing older buildings is a part of the solution. How do people not realize this?
Michael Carroll
Lewiston
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.