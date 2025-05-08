Mainers at home and abroad huddled over their phones Thursday as white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the Roman Catholic Church has chosen a leader to succeed Pope Francis.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was chosen as the first American pope in the Catholic Church’s 2,000-year history. He will become Pope Leo XIV, according to the Associated Press.

Jennifer McKay, a junior at Bates College witnessed the smoke turn white while in Rome for a short-term course, called “Layers of Rome,” which coincides with a world-renowned religious moment in Vatican City: the conclave.

“Oh my god, I see it,” said McKay as she began running from her nearby residence to St. Peter’s Square to see the smoke.

The papal conclave that voted to elect the 267th pontiff began on Wednesday, and the new pope was announced on the second day of voting.

Francis died at 88 years old, one day after bestowing his final blessing in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday. Many Mainers remembered Francis as a humble, compassionate pontiff who made strides to emphasize love and charity in the Catholic Church.

The cardinals who voted to elect Prevost came from 70 countries and not all of them speak Italian fluently, which could have slowed down the election. The new cardinal had to receive 89 of 133 votes to secure the position as the Roman Catholic Church’s leader.

“As the successor of St. Peter, he now carries the sacred responsibility of shepherding the Church and leading us in the mission of proclaiming the Gospel and building up the Body of Christ,” Bishop James Ruggieri of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland said in a written statement. “I invite all of us to pray for our new pope as he begins this important ministry, that the Holy Spirit may guide and strengthen him in his service to the Church and the world.”

The Rev. Daniel Greenleaf, who leads the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, said he and church staff were “floored” that the conclave chose an American pope, and thinks he should make several pilgrimages to Rome now.

“We didn’t believe it until we saw it in English because we thought maybe we didn’t understand the Latin right,” Greenleaf said. “That’s how shocked we are. We didn’t think it ever would be American pope, ever … So I think this is going to rock the world.”

Greenleaf said they are watching live updates from Vatican City. The church has a mass at 6 p.m., where he said the community will celebrate the announcement.

Staff outside of the basilica in Lewiston removed the black drapes used to signify the passing of the previous pope, and replaced them with yellow and white drapes around the doors in commemoration, he said.

“We’re happy it happened fast because there’s so much polarization in the world and this means they agreed (fairly quickly),” he said, adding the decision will set a “real direction for the future of our faith.”

Barbara Weiden Boyd, a Latin and Greek professor at Bowdoin College who was Francis’ classmate in a German language class, said she is watching the live feed in her office and said she’s hopeful that the new pope will be modern and forward-thinking.

“One of the things that made Pope Francis so appealing … is that he was so humble,” Weiden Boyd said. “He really was just a regular person. He really related to people. It’ll be interesting to see how and if this new pope is going to follow along that path.”

She said it’s promising that Provost used to lead the Order of St. Augustine, which she said is committed to helping those in poverty. His papal name, Leo, may be a nod to Pope Leo XIII, who the professor said was committed to upholding rights of the working class, not the elite.

“I certainly hope that this bodes well in the sense that this pope will continue to shed light on those corners of the human experience that others would like to ignore,” Weiden Boyd said.

The Bates students studying in Rome had visited St. Peter’s earlier this week, noting the massive crowds gathered.

“There were so many reporters from all over the world,” Bates sophomore Perrin Hill said. “It was a very active city, everyone was always doing something, and it just makes you happy.”

McKay said it was special to watch people from different nations gather to wave flags and clap outside of the basilica.

“I just felt that it was a super unifying moment,” McKay said.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.

This story will be updated.

