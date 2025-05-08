SOUTH BERWICK — Sam Gennaro was ready to wait for his pitch and then hit it hard. But the Marshwood High sophomore shortstop never got his pitch. And that worked, too.

Gennaro, leadoff hitter in Marshwood’s lineup, drew a one-out, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning, bringing in Brady Isabelle from third to give the Hawks a 2-1 Class A South baseball win against South Portland on Thursday.

“The infield was in. The outfield was in, too,” Gennaro said. “I just have to put it on the ground hard, or put it in the air and we win the game. But, it was a walk. The whole week, we were working individually on our swings, and my problem was getting too antsy and looking to do too much. So what we fixed was being cool and collected in the box.”

Marshwood improved to 5-1. South Portland is 4-1.

How it happened

• South Portland relief pitcher Ben Morin, who worked a clean eighth inning, hit leadoff Isabelle to start the ninth. Three consecutive bunts led to the bases being loaded as South Portland tried unsuccessfully to cut down the lead runner on two occasions.

• Both starting pitchers were tough. South Portland’s Hudson Iacuessa went seven innings on 112 pitches, allowing one unearned run on four hits, four walks and five strikeouts. Marshwood righty Charlie Hudson, who entered with a 3-0 record, worked 6 1/3 innings, giving up one run on seven hits while walking four and striking out seven.

• Marshwood’s first run came on a double steal in the third inning, with Michael Sbrizza scoring after South Portland unsuccessfully tried to throw out Gavin Villineau at second. South Portland tied it in the top of the seventh. Morin reached on an infield single, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sharp grounder up the middle by Michael McMains.

• Marshwood’s Tyler Hussey entered one batter later in relief of Hudson with runners at first and second and one out. He was aided by his catcher, Sbrizza, who cut down McMains trying to steal third. Sbrizza threw out his third runner to end the eighth inning. Hussey worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Notes of interest

• South Portland’s Brady Mains was the only repeat hitter, going 2 for 4. Hussey had the only extra-base hit, a double down the left-field line that short-hopped the fence in front of the 305-foot marker.

• South Portland first baseman Kason Lewis dislocated his right knee cap while fouling off a pitch in the third inning. The ball did not contact the knee, rather his swing torqued the knee out of alignment, said South Portland coach Mike Owens. “We’re hoping not to serious damage, but we’ll find out.”

They said it

• “It’s really hard to score runs in this region. The pitching is well ahead of the hitting most years. We’ve worked the whole preseason with our at-bats, just grinding them out, and finding a way to score one more run than the other guys.” — Marshwood coach Eric Wells

• “Just do it for my guys behind me. Get the ball over home plate and throw strikes and let the defense field.” — Marshwood pitcher Tyler Hussey.

