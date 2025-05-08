MECHANIC FALLS – Chelsea Sesto Raven, 35, born June 4, 1989, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and compassion that touched the lives of all who knew her.

﻿A celebration of Chelsea’s life will be held at Fort Williams Park on June 22 at 4 p.m., 1000 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth. All who knew her are invited. (Let’s turn up the music and dance, And dance and dance. Virginia naked in the rain. You make me feel like a kid again. Don’t wanna say goodbye to you. The summer always ends too soon. Virginia In The Rain-DMB).

Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. A full obituary can be found at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Copy the Story Link