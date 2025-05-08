ROCKPORT – Anne Wright Bell, died April 25, 2025, in Rockport. She was born June 11, 1940 in Englewood, N.J.

Anne is survived by her husband Nelson C. Bell of Rockport; stepson Christopher E. Bell and his wife Cecilia of Sea Cliff, N.Y.; grandsons, Justin, Adam and Matthew all of New York City; stepdaughter Juanita A. Bell of Richardson, Texas; brother David W. Wright and his wife Talley; niece Amanda, nephew Jason and his family, nephew Craig L. Wright and his wife Anita and twin sons Caleb and Collin. She was preceded in death by stepson Nelson C. Bell, III (Chip); father and mother, Craig W. and Marie Cranefuss Wright; father and mother in-law, Nelson C. and Evelyn Brooks Bell; sister-in-law Diane Bell O’Keeffe and husband David: and Uncle Hamilton White Wright.

Anne was educated at the Elisabeth Morrow School, Englewood, NJ, the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY and Bennet College in Millbrook, NY. It was during her time at Dobbs Ferry that she was a participant in the Debutants Ball in NYC as an introduction into New York Society. She completed her education at the New York School of Design which led her to her life’s work.

She maintained a design service from each of her home locations including, 2 Sutton Place So. and 14 E75 St. NYC; East Hampton, L.I., Tenafly, N.J., Sharon and Lakeville, CT, Little Compton, R.I. and finally Camden, S.C. and Rockport, ME.

There are neither services nor a visitation pursuant to Anne’s wishes. Remember her alive.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland, Maine.

Copy the Story Link