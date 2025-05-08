PORTLAND – Jean Viletta (Blanchard) Griffin passed away on May 3, 2025, at the age of 95. Jean was born on April 2, 1930, in Littleton, NH to Elizabeth (Dow) and Donald Blanchard.
She moved to Maine and graduated from Freeport High School in 1947 and from Gold Beauty Culture School in Portland in 1949. Jean worked as a beautician in Yarmouth and as a CNA in area nursing homes.
She was predeceased by her husbands Gordon Mattatall and Leroy Griffin, sister Marie Wilson and brother Donald Blanchard.
Jean is survived by her sons Gordon Peterson of Nevada and David (Julie) Peterson of Westbrook, her grandchildren Joshua Peterson and Erin (David) Coyne, Great Grandchildren Braden, Colin and Noah Coyne, her sister Donna Pesce, brother Jon Blanchard and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be celebrated at the West Cumberland Methodist Church on Saturday May 10 at 10 a.m. immediately followed by a committal service at Blanchard Cemetery.
You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.
