OTISFIELD – Patricia Ann “Pat” Burkard, 71, of Bolsters Mills, Maine, passed away on April 29, 2025. She was born Oct. 6, 1953, to Helen Rose (Kolenda) and Aloysius Bolak at Fort Ord in Monterey, Calif.

“Patty Ann” grew up learning about the world with her parents and sister, Katherine, while they were stationed in Germany, Turkey, Japan, and later Fairfax, Va. They eventually moved to Manchester, Conn., to be closer to extended family.

Pat met her future husband, Dwight, in 1971. at a Society for Physics Students meeting at the University of Bridgeport (Conn.), where he was a physics major and she was a double major in physics and Russian language. They married and moved to Livermore, Maine in 1973 to raise a family which was the absolute focus and joy of Pat’s life for the rest of her years.

Throughout her life, Pat was a voracious reader and an eager student of anything and everything. She enjoyed connecting with her many circles of friends, was a sought-after good listener and sage advisor, and took great pleasure in using what she learned to help her family and friends to grow, flourish and find happiness. She will be remembered as an enthusiastic volunteer at the Norlands and Bolsters Mills Village Library, a talented baker, a creative and prolific knitter and crafter, but most of all as someone who created friendship, joy, excitement and adventure wherever she went. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Dwight; her sister, Kathy (husband, Mark); her children, Kris, Jerry (partner, Alison), Rick (partner, Jana); grandson, Michael (partner, Kurstin); cousin, Sandy; and their families.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please be encouraged to share your memories of Pat with family at chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Packard Center for ALS Research (packardcenter.org/give) and Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends (tommysferalfelinefriends.com)

