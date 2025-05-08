Burkard, Patricia Ann “Pat” 71, of Bolsters Mills, April 29. Celebration at a later date.
Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Burkard, Patricia Ann “Pat” 71, of Bolsters Mills, April 29. Celebration at a later date. ...
Burkard, Patricia Ann “Pat” 71, of Bolsters Mills, April 29. Celebration at a later date.
Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.
Send questions/comments to the editors.