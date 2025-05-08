SOUTH PORTLAND – Wilma “Jean” (Morris) Parker, 85, of South Portland, died May 4, 2025, at Maine Medical Center with her son and daughter by her side. Her sense of humor and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew her.

﻿Born July 7, 1939, in Limestone, Maine, Jean was the youngest daughter of Harry and Dolly Morris. Growing up on a potato farm, Jean worked hard with her four siblings before attending Westbrook College and becoming a legal secretary. Soon Jean met Bill, a charming Air Force pilot stationed at nearby Loring Air Base. They married and began to travel the world together, eventually with their two children Fredrick and Lisa in tow. After years of globe-trotting, Christmas in the Philippines, and even an encounter with pirates, Jean and Bill settled into a comfortable retirement on the coast of Maine.

﻿Jean was an avid reader and dedicated to her daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper. She took great delight in decorating for the holidays and even managed to have the Easter Bunny bring baskets to their sailboat, the Phantom II, while in the South China Sea. A wonderful hostess, Jean fed friends and neighbors all over the world. While stationed in the Philippines, she reached out to Maine natives on base and invited them for Saturday night bean suppers. She enjoyed the theater and nurtured a love of the arts in her granddaughter, making sure to get her season tickets every year for Christmas.

﻿Jean was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Bill, and siblings, Faye Phair, Cyrus Morris, and Lorraine McLaughlin. She is survived by her sister Kathryn Andrews of Hockessin, Del.; her son Fredrick (Fritz) Parker and his wife Cheryl of Bowdoin; her daughter Lisa Parker of Scarborough, her son-in-law Erik Grove; her sister-in-law Edwina Morris of Caribou; her granddaughter Sarah Dompkowski of Indianapolis, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿Mrs. Parker will be interred at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta, at noon on Wednesday, May 28.

