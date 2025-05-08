Opera Maine, the state’s only professional opera company producing fully staged and orchestrated works, launched its 30th anniversary season May 1 with a wickedly witty gala inspired by its upcoming mainstage production, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Every detail of the Ocean Gateway event was delightfully dark, from the blood red swirls in the signature cocktail The Close Shave, to the deadly looking floral arrangements and the tiny fondant hatchets resting on red velvet cupcakes.

“Pinkies in blankets?” invited a server with a handlebar mustache and barber-style apron.

“‘Sweeney Todd’ is a really dark comedy set in gritty 1800s London,” said Executive Director Caroline Koelker. “It’s an American masterpiece that a lot of people consider musical theater, making it appeal to people who are opera curious. If you ask [composer] Stephen Sondheim, he’ll say that when a musical theater company puts on ‘Sweeney Todd,’ it’s musical theater, and when an opera company puts on ‘Sweeney Todd,’ it’s opera.”

The 160-person dinner gala and auction raised $26,000 to support the opera company’s killer summer production of “Sweeney Todd” July 24 and 27 at Merrill Auditorium. Guests also pledged $37,000 to support the Studio Artists Program’s production of “Paul’s Case” June 28 and 29 at Stevens Square Theater in Portland. “Paul’s Case,” based on a 1905 short story by Willa Cather, is a look at corporate American and at the challenges facing many segments of our society.

Since Opera Maine — originally PortOpera — was founded three decades ago, the Studio Artists Program has been a core component. In contrast with the early years of the program when all participants had Maine roots, 350 singers from across the world auditioned for seven coveted roles in this summer’s Studio Artists production.

“These are the best of the best,” said Director Dona L. Vaughn, introducing two 2024 Opera Maine Studio Artists who returned to serenade gala guests. The voices of baritone Marcus King, an adjunct voice professor for Rhodes College in Memphis, and Goitsemang Lehobye, a South African soprano with ties to the University of Michigan, soared as they performed selections in Italian, German and English.

“It is the highlight of my year to work with these artists,” said Studio Artists Director Richard Gammon.

Opera Maine’s program is unique in devoting an entire production to Studio Artists in addition to the mainstage production and in focusing on American contemporary music, giving rising stars opportunities to work closely with composers and librettists.

As part of the nonprofit’s Opera for All program, free tickets for both summer operas can be reserved for those 21 and younger (but, be warned, “Sweeney Todd” isn’t light children’s fare).

After a six-year pause, Opera Maine is also reviving its “Art and Arias” collaboration with Portland Museum of Art with tenor Jack Hicks and pianist Evgenia Truksha at the museum June 20.

“Experiencing opera with visual art is a powerful experience, especially knowing that the singer themselves chose the works of art and the musical pieces to go with them,” said PMA staff member Marcie Griswold. “When we did this before, it sold out every time.”

