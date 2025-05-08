BOSTON — Rafael Devers homered and drove in two runs, and five Boston pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout as the Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 5-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Devers hit a solo shot for his sixth home run of the season, sending it into the Green Monster seats in the seventh inning. He hit an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Carlos Narvaez added a run-scoring single for the Red Sox, who took two of three against the Rangers.

Red Sox starter Bryan Bello teamed up with four relievers to produce Boston’s third shutout of the season. Justin Slaten (1-3) earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Garrett Whitlock pitched the seventh and Liam Hendricks pitched two innings to end it.

Texas starter Jack Leiter (2-2) took the loss, giving up four runs and walking four in 5 1/3 innings. No. 9 hitter Tucker Barnhart had two of the Rangers’ five hits. Texas has now dropped nine of its last 12 games.

Leiter walked two and threw a wild pitch in the second inning and Boston took a 2-0 lead. Trevor Story led off with a single and scored on a wild pitch and Jarren Duran drove in a run on a ground out to second.

Bello ran into control problems and was one out short of qualifying for his third win. Boston manager Alex Cora turned to the bullpen with two-on and two outs in the fifth after Bello issued his fifth walk.

Slaten came on and got a grounder for the final out. Bello only threw 44 of his 83 pitches for strikes in 4 2/3.

Key moment

Whitlock found himself in trouble in the seventh after throwing a wild pitch that moved two into scoring position with two outs. Whitlock, who has blown two saves this year, got Joc Pederson to fly out to center to end the inning.

Key stat

Bello lowered his ERA to 1.10 in three starts at Fenway Park this season.

Up next

Rangers: Travel to Detroit with Texas slated to start LHP Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.28) against Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.21) on Friday.

Red Sox: RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.78) is expected to start against Kansas City RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 4.32) on Friday in the first game of a two-city, six-game road trip for Boston.

