The Theater Project in Brunswick hosted “Tell Your Story: An Evening of Storytelling” on April 25, turning a cold, rainy night into a warm and magical evening. Imagine having dinner with your most colorful and interesting friend, hearing them tell of an experience so funny or so harrowing that you forget to eat. This is storytelling, and the theme for that evening was “lying.”

The storytelling line-up included Mackenzie Peacock Belanger, Chris Kinney, Lisa Stathoplos, Six, Chris DeFilipp and Kate Fine. All brought original work to the stage. They were directed by Keith Anctil and Julie Middleton.

DeFilipp invited us to look behind the scenes at the amusement park where he worked as a young teenager. He and his fellow 14-year-olds were in charge of simple games like ring toss, but they had another task: posing as kids trying to get onto the rides without paying. If the little spies got a ride, they reported the offending employee to management. This would pose a moral dilemma to any of us, let alone a 14-year-old!

Belanger took the stage to describe her biggest problem with lying: a compulsion to always tell the truth. In her rural hometown of Ware, New Hampshire, Mackenzie’s friends invented their own harmless fun, but when an older group of kids showed up at the lake with beer and marijuana, so did the cops. Suffice it to say, some people find it impossible NOT to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth — even when silence is preferable.

A storyteller named Six used his guitar to accompany an autobiographical narrative of a bored student who became a teacher. When he saw that he was boring his own students, he got creative, got fired and eventually started his own school. Through it all he worked to compose the “best song the world has ever known.”

Two monologues came from veteran storyteller Kinney about wild sprees of lying in the corporate world. Who in his right mind would pretend to be the wealthy CEO of a ski resort in South Africa in a roomful of actual ski resort owners? Or pretend to be best pals with a conference keynote speaker to make the “other” corporate execs jealous? Chris would and did. At least, that’s his story.

As a child, Stathoplos was adept at taking on someone else’s persona, a skill that concerned her parents. As an adult, it brings her joy. Lisa appeared onstage in a long denim skirt and loose black turtleneck, the preferred attire of model Gisele Bundchen. To be Gisele — eternally beautiful and eternally optimistic — who among us couldn’t use a dose of that?

Finally, on the topic of “moving,” Fine regaled the audience with a story of hiring a moving company to move her from Philadelphia to Maine. On the appointed morning, an extended Russian family showed up. They packed underwear, socks, pots and pans, furniture, rugs … was this really the company she had hired? Why did they want to be Facebook friends? And why did one of them flirt with her via Messenger? Considering that all her worldly goods were on their truck headed north, however, she dared not be anything but polite.

These six incredible performers provided nearly two solid hours of entertainment, all for a ticket priced at “pay what you want.” Storytelling at The Theater Project is a hidden treat available to everyone in the Brunswick area. But you’ll have to wait until the fall when the “Tell Your Story” series returns for a new season.

Betsey S. Chadwick is a Bath resident and a Theater Project fan.

