Saco’s bike rodeo is rolling into town again this year, aimed at teaching bike safety to children through various interactive activities and courses. The event is scheduled for June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon on the Thornton Academy campus at 438 Main St.

Saco’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is hosting the event, where instructors will go over bicycle safety checks (ABCs – air, brakes, chains), helmets, and footwear. Instructors will then cover rules of the road, hand signals, and signs.

Children will also have an opportunity to get on the simulated roadway, practicing skills by navigating through two-way streets and one-way streets as well as intersections with two-way stops, four-way stops, and yield signs. The chance to expand bike safety skills will take place in a safe and fun environment, with a marked and barricaded course.

May is National Bike Month in Saco, as stated by Mayor Jodi MacPhail in a mayoral resolution on April 28. The city of Saco encourages families to take part in the bike rodeo to help instill confidence and knowledge in younger residents.

For more information about Saco’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, visit www.sacomaine.org/bpac.

Copy the Story Link