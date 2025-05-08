Saco’s bike rodeo is rolling into town again this year, aimed at teaching bike safety to children through various interactive activities and courses. The event is scheduled for June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon on the Thornton Academy campus at 438 Main St.
Saco’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is hosting the event, where instructors will go over bicycle safety checks (ABCs – air, brakes, chains), helmets, and footwear. Instructors will then cover rules of the road, hand signals, and signs.
Children will also have an opportunity to get on the simulated roadway, practicing skills by navigating through two-way streets and one-way streets as well as intersections with two-way stops, four-way stops, and yield signs. The chance to expand bike safety skills will take place in a safe and fun environment, with a marked and barricaded course.
May is National Bike Month in Saco, as stated by Mayor Jodi MacPhail in a mayoral resolution on April 28. The city of Saco encourages families to take part in the bike rodeo to help instill confidence and knowledge in younger residents.
For more information about Saco’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, visit www.sacomaine.org/bpac.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.