Creed Williams singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, Adam Retzbach added a two-run single to cap a four-RBI night, and the Chesapeake Baysox put together a five-run inning to beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 9-4, in an Eastern League game Thursday at Hadlock Field.

Retzbach and Williams each finished with three hits. Williams was a home run shy of a cycle.

Max Ferguson smacked his first home run of the season for Portland, a two-run drive in the fourth inning that gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. Tyler Miller hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Baysox eventually took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth, but Mikey Romero forced extra innings when he doubled home Caden Rose with two outs in the bottom half.

