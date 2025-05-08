Sen. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, welcomed the Morse High School boys’ swim and dive team to the Maine State House on Tuesday to honor them with sentiments from the state Legislature. The sentiments were awarded for the team’s win at the 2025 Class B Swim and Dive State Championship.

“I’m incredibly proud of these young student athletes who have showcased their resilience and team spirit and put it to hard work to win the championship,” Tepler said. “Their achievements bring immense pride to the Morse High School community, the City of Bath and the entire state.”

The Morse High School Shipbuilders were unbeaten the entire season and won nine out of 12 events during the state championship. Key performances from Gaffney McDonough, Sawyer Wright, David Mitchell, Anders Savage and the participants of the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay contributed to Morse’s record-setting performances. McDonough, a senior, was named the Legislature’s Performer of the State Meet, and Wright, also a senior, was named the Legislature’s Swimmer of the Year.

Joining the swimmers was the team’s coach, Spencer Hallowell, who credits the team’s hard work and passion, especially that of the captains, in leading the team to the ultimate victory. Hallowell was named Varsity Maine’s Swim Coach of the Year.

The team’s state title marks the first team state title in any sport at Morse since 2010. The team received individual and team sentiments from Tepler and the entire Maine Legislature and were recognized in the Senate chamber for being named regional and state champions.

