TOWNSHIP E — Chilly drizzle and lingering snow didn’t stop more than 30 racers and a crowd of spectators from gathering at Smalls Falls on April 19 for the season-opening “Smalls to the Wall” whitewater race, where each run lasts less than a minute. The first event in the 2025 Maine Whitewater Championship [MWWC] series, the steep creek race, hosted annually by Maine Whitewater and founded by Andrew Cooper, draws paddlers from across New England for a mix of high-adrenaline kayaking and tight-knit community camaraderie.

This year’s conditions were touch and go, but the race proceeded as planned. “We were really excited to be able to run the event this weekend and have the proper water flows to make the main event go off,” said MWWC co-organizer Alex Horne. “I think we were all skeptical early in the week that we would have the water needed to run Smalls Falls and all were pleasantly surprised to be able to. The water kept rising throughout the day and was too high by the evening and stayed high the next day. We really got lucky.”

Spectators lined the gorge in parkas and boots, many crossing a snow-covered footbridge to get a view of the action.

Smalls Falls, better known for summer swimming and picnicking, proved a powerful setting for the Class IV-V rapids of the main course. Smalls Falls was chosen as the original site for its natural accessibility and striking terrain including pools that allow for rescue staging.

That safety net was made possible by Franklin Search and Rescue [FSAR], who staffed the event again this year. Members of FSAR’s technical rope rescue team were on hand providing search-and-rescue standby as well as lower and lifting capability for putting swift water rescuers down into the inaccessible pools at the base of each of the falls.

Horne said, “We are so thankful to Franklin Search and Rescue for continuing to support this event by helping with safety.”

The race included both the traditional Smalls Falls run and a challenging Chandler Mill Stream course for those newer to the extreme whitewater scene. Despite the tough terrain, competitors showed up in force.

Race results:

Chandler Mill Falls results:

Men’s:

1st: Mike Frothingham 29.53

2nd: Drew Bates 31.12

3rd: Jayden Allison 31.19

Women’s:

1st: Alex Horne 34.35

Masters:

1st: Ben Schott 34.30

2nd: Chris Sawyer 34.83

3rd: Andrew Cooper 40.45

Smalls Falls results:

Masters class:

1st: Benjamin J Schott 25.44

2nd: Chris Sawyer 36.97

3rd: Andrew Cooper 44.19

Women’s class:

1st: Alex Horne 32.60

Men’s class:

1st: Miles Puleio 17.15

2nd: Avery Dicentes 18.39

3rd: Jordan Vickers 21.73

“I was excited to see a good group of paddlers come out to compete,” said Horne. “Though I hope for increased female participation in the future.”

The next races in the Maine Whitewater Championship series will take place on the Penobscot River in June and the Kennebec River in August. For more information on how to volunteer or participate, visit MaineWhitewater.com.

