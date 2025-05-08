Maine’s natural resources and ecosystems are changing — we need to do something about it. As I’m sure we all know by this point, extreme weather events caused by climate change are not only disruptive and deadly, but also very expensive. Last winter’s storms caused an estimated $90 million in damage to public infrastructure and untold more to private property. One bill that I’ve introduced this session, LD 1870, seeks to establish a superfund to help pay for some of those climate-caused damages. Stormwater management, mitigation of sea-level rise and the reduction of public health impacts should not fall solely on the backs of Maine taxpayers.

The bill, titled, “An Act to Establish a Climate Superfund Cost Recovery Program to Impose Penalties on Climate Polluters,” is modeled on similar legislation in Vermont and New York. It would require companies that have emitted more than one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions between 1995-2024 to pay a one-time fee for the detrimental impacts caused by such emissions. Large oil and gas companies have known for years the negative impacts of climate change — it’s time they chip in to solutions. LD 1870 doesn’t punish fossil fuel companies, it simply creates a more equitable pathway for Maine to recover a portion of the public costs directly from the global companies whose pollution over the last 30 years is still doing damage today.

Earlier this session, the Legislature passed LD 1 with strong bipartisan support, recognizing the urgent need to invest in climate resilience, public health infrastructure and emergency response systems that are already under intense pressure from a changing climate. LD 1870 is a natural extension of that commitment. Like LD 1, this bill has bipartisan support and it ensures that the costs of climate disruption aren’t just shouldered by the Maine taxpayers affected, but by the global fossil fuel companies that helped create this crisis. It’s a fiscally responsible, common-sense approach: keep investing in Maine’s future, but make sure the biggest polluters finally pay their fair share.

LD 1870 aligns with the Maine Climate Council’s Climate Action Plan, which has a strong emphasis on climate resilience. 35% of this legislation’s revenues would be used for climate adaptation projects in communities that have the most significant exposure to climate change, including rural, disadvantaged and low-income communities. This legislation ensures that climate resilience investment benefits are equitably distributed across our state.

I’m excited to see how LD 1870 progresses, and I hope my colleagues on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee see its promise and its importance.

As always, I am a resource for you, your family, and our community. If you need assistance or have questions for me, please reach out.

Stacy Brenner represents Senate District 30, Gorham and part of Scarborough. She can be reached at Stacy.Brenner@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515.

