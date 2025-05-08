FALMOUTH — Was the Cheverus girls lacrosse team’s 11-9 win over Falmouth on Thursday the program’s first ever over the Navigators? The Stags were able to answer that question with a definite maybe.

“I don’t think we have,” said Cheverus sophomore Sophia Tamulevich, who scored three goals, including the eventual game-winner with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter. “This was a big win for us.”

Cheverus coach Will Tuttle was equally uncertain.

“I’ve only been here two years, so I’m not sure. I learned the other day it was our first win against Yarmouth a couple weeks ago,” Tuttle said. “But no matter if it is or not, it’s a big win. (Falmouth) is a really good program and a well-coached team, so it was a big win for us.”

It wasn’t just a big win because it might be a historic victory over a traditional girls lacrosse powerhouse. The win improved Cheverus to 6-1, and at least for now, the Stags retain their spot atop what is turning into an extremely competitive Class A.

There are 22 teams competing in the statewide Class A this season, and at the halfway point, they seem to be resolved to make it the most competitive division in the state this spring. Entering Friday’s games, there are three teams still undefeated: Kennebunk, Gorham and Marshwood. Five more teams have just one loss.

The two teams that played for the Class A state title last June, champion Yarmouth and runner-up Falmouth, both have three losses, but that in no way is a reflection on their talent. It is a reflection on how competitive the division is this season.

Over the last six seasons, three teams — Yarmouth, Kennebunk, and Falmouth — have divided the Class A state title three ways. Over that time, two of those three team have played in all but one of the state championship games. Only Massabesic’s appearance in the 2018 game, which Falmouth won, breaks up the triumvirate.

It could very well be two of those three playing for the state championship June 21 at Fitzpatrick Stadium, but for the first time in a long time, there are plenty of other contenders.

With wins over Yarmouth (14-10 on April 28) and Falmouth Thursday, Cheverus certainly is a contender.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game, but I think we played our game and it really stood out for us,” said Sydney Brunelle, who scored a pair of goals in Thursday’s win.

Cheverus won by two goals, but it was back and forth throughout. Tied 3-3 after one quarter. Tied 6-6 at the half. Tied 8-8 after three. The Stags scored a pair of goals in the first three minutes of the third, and held on.

“It’s so great for the state and the girls to have this great competition. To go every day against somebody and know you’re getting a really good game,” Tuttle said. “We feel like there’s a few points in our season where we have some real tough, tough matchups, and this was one of them.”

Cheverus’ lone loss came against Thornton Academy. The Trojans’ lone loss came against Falmouth in overtime. Windham’s only loss so far was to Kennebunk, and the Eagles play Yarmouth on Friday. For the SMAA teams, the unknown is the co-op team from the north, made up of players from Bangor, Old Town, John Bapst, and Orono. That team is 5-1, but will not see an SMAA opponent until the playoffs.

The Stags know Thursday’s win is nice, same as the one over Yarmouth a couple weeks ago. But there are more big games coming. This season, there are always big games coming.

“I feel like this is a season where anyone can have a win and anyone can have a loss,” Brunelle said. “We take every game head on.”

