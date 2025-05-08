Mothers will be treated to a free breakfast by The Sons of The American Legion, Squadron 21 (SAL), on Mother’s Day, May 11, at The American Legion Smith-Tobey Post 21, 200 Congress Ave., Bath.

All mothers and their families are invited. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-11 a.m.

“Some 100 meals were served last year; goal is to increase that by 50% this year,” said Erik Robinson, chairperson of the event.

All mothers will receive their breakfast free, while any others in the party will be charged $10 for each of their meals. Everyone may select their choice of egg preparation, bacon, sausage, toast, home fries, English muffin, blueberry muffin, cinnamon roll pancakes, fruit cup, juice and coffee.

For more information about the event, call or email John Rhodes at 251-422-4640 or jdrhodes@msn.com.

Further information about SAL and membership may be obtained from SAL Commander Scott Morton or by visiting Post 21.

